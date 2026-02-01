Drake Maye Headlines Biggest Injuries To Monitor For Super Bowl

With one week to go before the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots face off in the Super Bowl, several injuries could impact the game. Both teams have key players who missed or were limited in Friday’s practice and are listed as questionable for next Sunday. Let’s break down the biggest names with injury designations and the role they could play in this Super Bowl rematch.

QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye did not participate in Friday’s practice because of a shoulder injury and an illness. With a full week to go before the game, the illness isn’t expected to be a major concern for his availability. The shoulder, though, is definitely something to monitor as the Patriots prepare for the Super Bowl. Maye already has a tough matchup against an elite Seahawks defense, and his job gets even harder if he isn’t fully healthy. Joshua Dobbs and Tommy DeVito are next in line at the quarterback position for New England.

QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold is coming off his best performance of the season in the NFC Championship against the Rams, but the team reported that he is still dealing with an oblique injury. The Seahawks’ quarterback has carried this injury designation since the Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. Since Darnold has been able to play through it throughout the playoff run, there isn’t major concern about his availability for the Super Bowl. Drew Lock will serve as the backup quarterback, and rookie Jalen Milroe will be the third-string option for Seattle.

TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Hunter Henry received an early questionable tag for the Super Bowl after being limited in practice, but it appears rest was the main reason. Henry will most likely play next Sunday, though his health could still affect the Patriots’ offensive game plan. If Henry is limited in the game, tight end Austin Hooper would likely see an increased role in New England’s offense.

WR Mack Hollins, New England Patriots

Mack Hollins was activated off injured reserve before the AFC Championship against the Denver Broncos. Hollins was placed on injured reserve with an abdomen injury in December, and it seems he still isn’t 100% healthy. The wide receiver was limited in Thursday’s practice, likely to avoid aggravating the injury. If Hollins plays a limited role in the Super Bowl, look for DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams as potential fantasy football sleepers.

