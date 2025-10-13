Rico Dowdle Dominates Again, Emeka Egbuka Goes Down, And More Week 6 NFL Storylines
Week 6 is all but behind us with just Monday Night Football remaining. It was an exciting Sunday of football that will set the table for the rest of the season. This is the Week 6 fantasy football week in review.
Denver Broncos @ New York Jets
- There wasn't much offense in this game on either side, but it's worth mentioning that tight end Evan Engram had another solid game, leading the Broncos with five receptions for 42 yards.
- Just Fields had another one of those games. He went 9 of 17 for 45 yards and no TDs as the Jets totaled -10 passing yards for the game. This is the risk you take if you start Fields or any of his weapons.
Los Angeles Chargers @ Miami Dolphins
- It was Kimani Vidal and not Hassan Haskins who led the Chargers backfield in this one with 18 carries for 124 yards.
- De'Von Achane had another big game, rushing for 128 yards and two TDs, while adding four catches for 22 yards through the air.
Arizona Cardinals @ Indianapolis Colts
- Marvin Harrison Jr left this game with a concussion, which left Zay Jones to serve as the top wide receiver, catching five passes for 79 yards.
- Jonathan Taylor continued to dominate in this game, rushing 21 times for 123 yards and a TD, and adding four catches for 14 yards through the air.
New England Patriots @ New Orleans Saints
- Despite once again leading the Pats with 13 carries, Rhamondre Stevenson continued to struggle, rushing for just 18 yards on 1.4 yards per carry.
- The Saints had one rushing TD, and it was from Taysom Hill. So, that's something we have to worry about again.
Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers
- Outside of rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr, who caught seven passes for 81 yards, no one on the Browns' offense did much of anything in this game.
- The running back carries are worth mentioning in this one. Jaylen Warren saw 11 carries, Kenneth Gainwell handled six carries, and rookie Kaleb Johnson ran the ball six times.
Dallas Cowboys @ Carolina Panthers
- The Cowboys' rushing attack was non-existent in this game, with Javonte Williams leading the way with 13 carries for 29 yards.
- Rico Dowdle did it again! He carried the ball 30 times for 183 yards and caught four passes for 56 yards and a TD.
Seattle Seahawks @ Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tight end AJ Barner continued to be a major part of the offense this week, catching three passes for 71 yards.
- Brian Thomas Jr had a solid game this week, catching eight of 10 targets for 90 yards and a TD.
Los Angeles Rams @ Baltimore Ravens
- Puka Nacua was helped off the field in this game. While he was able to return in the second half, he was mostly ineffective, catching just two passes for 28 yards in the game.
- The Ravens made a quarterback change in this one, benching Cooper Rush for Tyler Huntley. Things got very slightly better. Hopefully, this is a non-issue and Lamar Jackson can return in Week 8 following the team's bye week.
Tennessee Titans @ Las Vegas Raiders
- Calvin Ridley left this game with a hamstring injury, which led to Van Jefferson stepping up and catching four passes for 75 yards.
- With Brock Bowers out, Michael Mayer served as the lead tight end and caught five passes for 50 yards and a TD.
Cincinnati Bengals @ Green Bay Packers
- The Bengals' offense looked more competent with Joe Flacco under center. Ja'Marr Chase caught 10 passes for 94 yards and a TD, and Tee Higgins caught five passes for 62 yards.
- Rookie Matthew Golden looked good coming out of the team's bye week. He caught three passes for a team-high 86 yards and rushed twice for 16 yards.
San Francisco 49ers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Kendrick Bourne is becoming a must-start option as long as Ricky Pearsall is sidelined and Mac Jones is starting. He caught five passes for 142 yards in this one.
- Star rookie Emeka Egbuka exited this game with a hamstring injury. This is something to monitor closely this week.
Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs
- Jameson Williams bounced back this week, leading the Lions with 66 receiving yards and a TD on six receptions.
- Patrick Mahomes had another monster game as he continues to remind the world why he's the best in the world at what he does. He threw for 257 yards and three TDs, and added 32 yards and another TD on the ground.