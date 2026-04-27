Week 5 Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Must-Know Updates on Key Pitchers

Fantasy baseball is now one month deep into the season. Credit to all succeeding managers, and help has arrived for those of your struggling managers. Injuries are a consistent issue in the game, and the better you can manage them, the better you shall do. We keep you advised every week with key injury updates, and today we write down the top pitchers' ailments to know about.

Zac Gallen

The D-Backs pitcher left Saturday's game early due to a right shoulder contusion. The injury is not too bad, so he is day-to-day with hopes of a return on May 1.

Raisel Iglesias

Iglesias remains out, with an estimated date of return May 5. Robert Suarez is extremely viable as the Braves' short-term closer.

Spencer Strider

Strider has an elite rehab start last out. He plans to make his debut later this week and must start with high upside at his position.

Dean Kremer

Kremer lands on the injury report for 15 days, now out until mid-May. Check the waiver wire, if need be. Top adds right now include Dustin May (STL) and Jack Kochanowicz (LAA).

Sonny Gray

Gray is one of the 15-Day IL, but expects to be out the minimum timeframe with his hamstring. The Red Sox may be in turmoil, but Gray is a viable option when back.

Nick Lodolo

Lodolo's High-Ball. A rehab start went very well, but he shall remain out 1-2 more weeks. Lodolo will be viable when back, no concerns.

Justin Verlander

Verlander is slowly rehabbing back, set for a return in another 1-2 weeks. When back, do not start Verlander, given the risk with the older veteran.

Tatsuya Imai

Imai will make his first rehab start on Tuesday, which will tell his progress. Imai is out for probably 2 more weeks.

Carlos Rodon

Rodon's rehab has started progressing, and he hopes to return in 2 more weeks. Rodon should be started when back.

Trey Yesavage

Yesavage is finally due back on Tuesday, slated to make his season debut against the Red Sox. Yesavage is a rookie-of-the-year candidate.

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