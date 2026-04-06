Fantasy Baseball Managers Shake Their Heads at Juan Soto's Latest Injury Update

New York Mets fans — sorry. Juan Soto is on the Injured List as of Monday afternoon. He will be out for 2-3 weeks, per reports, and this drastically affects our world of fantasy baseball. The Mets will work without their face of the organization, and now, Ronny Mauricio has even been called up in Soto's absence. We will review this new-look offense for the next couple of weeks.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

Soto generally bats in the 2-hole, which will likely slot Bo Bichette up to that spot, per the Fangraphs projected depth chart. In the 3-hole projects, Jorge Polanco and Luis Robert Jr. in the 4-hole. However, given the breakout of Mark Vientos and varying pitching matchups, we expect this to shake up day-to-day, with Bichette's role as the team's best hitter the only solidified one.

The fantasy baseball value of Francisco Lindor and Bichette is much unchanged. Bichette suffers very mildly as he loses Soto's on-base ability, thus docking potential RBs. In the grand scheme, it is really a minimal effect, helped by his move up to bat 2nd.

If any players can rise, the prime candidate is Mark Vientos. He is the hottest Met through 9 games on the season. If Vientos stays hot, he shall bat 4th or 5th, if not even 3rd. On an elite Mets offense, he would become a start 'em. Wait and see how the Mets' lineup shapes up on Tuesday.

Juan Soto Injury Update

Juan Soto is placed on the IL with a calf strain. Mets say return to play is 2-3 weeks. Ronny Mauricio is recalled. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) April 6, 2026

Soto tweaked his calf on Friday night, thus taking him out of that game from Tyrone Taylor. The Mets have remained red-hot with their bats without Soto, but it does affect the team. Soto has not seen the field since, and no, he is on the IL, listed out 2-3 weeks.

A calf strain is a volatile injury. A player can be out for a few days or a few weeks. Worst case is generally a month, but the Mets are more optimistic. Soto is known as a healthy, durable player so that fans can be optimistic with little long-term concern.

The Mets expect to toy with their lineup day by day. Jared Young and Tyrone Taylor will find more playing time in Soto's absence. The team has called up Ronny Mauricio to fill the roster spot, and he will be a utility bench player with no fantasy baseball viability.

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