Jose Ramirez, Francisco Lindor Among Top Players on Fantasy Baseball Injury Report

The fantasy baseball season is in full swing. Moves must be made, and that will all depend on how your season is going. If my team is thriving, I aim to make it the best in my league. If I am struggling, I must add players to chase a playoff spot. Either way, there is no time to play it lazy. With injuries proving to be a big deal, they must also have a keen eye kept upon them. This is our latest fantasy baseball injury report, focusing on the players that matter the most.

Yainer Diaz

Diaz will return to the Astros for Tuesday's game (June 16).

Hunter Brown

Brown makes his long-awaited return to the Astros on Tuesday (June 16). Brown was originally a Cy Young contender, so the upside is obviously tremendous.

Kodai Senga

Likewise, the Mets are inserting Senga back into the rotation on Tuesday. Senga has not been all that start-worthy in fantasy baseball, but his raw skill has high upside, so he must be stashed.

Tommy Edman

Edman is going to be ramped up by the Dodgers, so he is rosterable, but not startable until he nets worthy results.

Cal Raleigh

Raleigh's brutal season hopes to trend upwards. He is a buy-low candidate for sure. Raleigh returns on Tuesday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

A back injury has Guerrero Jr. day-to-day. He has only 3 home runs this season, which is perhaps the most baffling statistic in all of baseball. Nonetheless, Guerrero Jr. is obviously a stash, as his floor cannot be much lower than it currently shows.

Trea Turner

X-rays came back clean on Turner's wrist so that he will be managed conservatively by the Phillies, but concern is low in fantasy baseball. If he misses time, it will be one or two games, as reports suggest.

Jose Ramirez

The Guardians are without Ramirez for 5-7 weeks with a hamate fracture, which is brutal for any hitter. Francisco Lindor notably endured this in spring training and missed about one month. Ramirez can only be benched in fantasy baseball in your IR. Check this week's waiver wire pickups for direction.

Corey Seager

Seager has a concussion on top of his sub-.200 batting season. Seager could be traded away if someone bites in fantasy baseball. Otherwise, stash and hope that things turn around.

Gleyber Torres

As of June 16, the Tigers are still unsure of the severity of Torres' left-side injury, which could be related to a May injury re-flaring. Err caution, and scan the waiver wire

Vinnie Pasquantino

A hamate bone fracture has Pasquantino out for roughly one month. He may lack viability for the rest of the season, be of little use, and his value is not all that high to begin with.

Adolis Garcia

Garcia can be dropped as he hits the 60-day IL with a shoulder injury.

Will Smith

Smith is in the middle of a 10-day IL stint. The Dodgers called up Dalton Rushing, and he is the logical pickup, with useful results as the replacement.

Brent Rooker

An injury once deemed not bad became a different story. Rooker is on the 10-day IL with a knee bone bruise. Hold on.

Randy Arozarena

Will he get traded? We do not know. What we do know is that Arozarena is day-to-day with a hamstring tweak. Arozarena's situation is mild and not trade-worthy in fantasy baseball.

Elly De La Cruz

The current aim is for the Reds to see De La Cruz back in about one week. Do not even mull a trade; his upside is too big.

Francisco Lindor

Lindor is in rehab, and the current estimated return date, per ESPN, is June 26. I would not trade Lindor unless someone offers big bucks, such as a Mets fan.

Ronald Acuna Jr.

Acuna Jr. is day-to-day with a hamstring issue and is a stash while the waiver wire can supplement his missed time.

Any other unlisted injuries are due to return dates that are not immediate. Stay tuned for upcoming updates.

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