Fantasy Basketball Impact: Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update

With all the drama that surrounded Giannis Antetokounmpo at the NBA trade deadline, he still remains with the lone team he has ever played for, the Milwaukee Bucks. And while his future in Milwaukee remains in question, the main concern around him as of now is when he will return to the hardwood.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update

Antetokounmpo has missed time recently with a right ankle injury. He sustained this injury on Jan. 23 in a contest against the Denver Nuggets. He was later given a return-to-play timeline of four to six weeks. This seems like it will end up lining up, given a recent report by NBA analyst Jamal Collier.

Collier stated that Antetokounmpo will play again this year and that he could be available as early as later this month, following the conclusion of the NBA All-Star break.

Antetokounmpo this season is averaging 28.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, and 5.6 APG. Despite him missing 23 games this season, Milwaukee’s season is not a lost cause. They are 12th in the East with a record of 23-30. They are just three games outside of the last play-in spot–the 10th seed–held by the Atlanta Hawks, who have a record of 26-30. With playoff hopes still high, here is a look at the fantasy impact former NBA Finals MVP Antetokounmpo will have on a couple of Bucks' players after returning to Milwaukee's lineup.

Fantasy Basketball Impact of Antetokounmpo Return

Jericho Sims

Sep 29, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Jericho Sims (00) poses for a picture during Milwaukee Bucks Media Day at the Fiserv Forum. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Helping fill in for Antetokounmpo, Bucks center Jericho Sims is in the midst of an impressive stretch of games. Over his last five outings, Sims has averaged 8.4 PPG and 8.6 RPG. These are significantly above his season averages of 3.7 PPG and 4.3 RPG. Sims, over this stretch, is also averaging more minutes than his season average by a wide margin. In his last five games, he has played an average of 28.6 MPG. In the entire 2025-2026 season, he has averaged 15.7 MPG. With Antetokounmpo back, all three of these stats that have made a jump should get knocked down a bit. And while this is likely the case, they should not return to the mean of what they were before this latest stretch of games.

Sim's recent big minutes, among other things from the Bucks, have helped translate to wins. In Milwaukee’s last six games, they have won five. With this, Sims should still have a profound role in the Bucks lineup upon Antetokounmpo coming back.

Fantasy managers, as of now, should see if they can sell Sims high. If they can not get a deal done, he is not a bad player to hold onto for depth purposes.

Ryan Rollins

Feb 6, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) takes a shot against Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The number one scoring option for Milwaukee as of late has been guard Ryan Rollins. In his last five games, he has averaged 21. 8 PPG. This is above his season average of 16.9 PPG. His scoring should see a drop back near his season average after Antetokounmpo returns.

Fantasy managers who have Rollins should not react much to the return of Antetokounmpo. Rollins is still more than playable in fantasy with him back and available. Rollins has had many notable games alongside Antetokounmpo this season. His ceiling in fantasy will just take a massive hit.

