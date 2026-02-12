What is the ideal Bucks' lineup when Giannis Antetokounmpo is healthy?

The Milwaukee Bucks are making Giannis Antetokounmpo's wishes a reality as there is a world where they compete for a playoff spot through the NBA's play-in tournament. They find themselves 2 games back of the 10 seed, 2.5 from 9th, and 5.5 games from the Magic who find themselves at 10th.

Why is this important? It appears the Giannis is trending towards a quick recovery, one where he can help lead a late push, which he has shown he is capable of (Milwaukee is 15-15 with him), and take advantage of their middling schedule. One in which they play at least 6 games against opponents who are clearly tanking (Utah, Brooklyn, New Orleans), and many more against teams they are clearly better than when Giannis is healthy (Memphis, Chicago, Dallas).

Giannis and the Bucks are at a crossroads

So, with that said, what should the starting lineup be when he returns?

For starters, the Bucks actually have some of the NBA's best lineups all lineups that include Giannis, and they are all lineups that boast elite offense and defense.

Their best 5, over 40 minutes: Giannis, Bobby Portis, Ryan Rollins, Kevin Porter Jr, and AJ Green. That lineup has an incredible 120.2 offensive rating and an unheard of 96.3 defensive rating. It blends elite size, spacing, and finishing. This lineup is good, but not their best suited started 5 in my personal opinion.

Their second best 5, over 81 minutes and my choice for their starting 5: Giannis, Myles Turner, Ryan Rollins, AJ Green, and Kyle Kuzma. This lineup boasts an unheard of 129.9 offensive rating, and a 106.3 defensive rating over extended minutes, it is Milwaukee's fourth most used lineup and enables newly acquired Cam Thomas and Kevin Porter Jr. to run the bench unit, Bobby Portis to fill in where he is needed, and Jericho Sims to anchor the front court off the bench.

The Bucks best five is awesome, but its the bench unit and the late game adjustments that end up bothering them. If they can continue to find their footing without Giannis, imagine what they can do when he is back.

Bucks shun offers, choose to keep Giannis past the trade deadline

Below are some thoughts from out other members OnSi:

Major Passons

The ideal lineup for the Bucks would have shooting around Giannis Antetokounmpo. I do not think there are many options for the Bucks though. I personally would start Porter Jr., Green, Rollins, Antetokounmpo and Turner. This lineup is their standard one when everyone is healthy so basically, I don’t think there should be many changes. This would allow Cam Thomas and Kyle Kuzma be sparks off the bench.

Tony Mejia

Here's my Bucks ideal five: Figuring that Bobby Portis remains best suited playing off the bench, the ideal first five would be Giannis Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner in the post, Ryan Rollins and AJ Green as wing shooters to spread the floor, and Kevin Porter Jr. as the point. Even if Giannis is running the offense, KPJ is an ideal shot creator ahead of Kyle Kuzma and newcomer Cam Thomas, who is best suited to help generate offense for the second unit.

