Fantasy Basketball Impact: Moses Moody Suffers Season-Ending Injury

The Golden State Warriors can not catch a break. Stephen Curry has missed extended time with an injury, Jimmy Butler is out for the season with a torn ACL, and now, promising young wing Moses Moody has played his last game of the 2025-2026 season for Golden State.

Moses Moody Injury Update

Moody, in the Warriors' latest game against the Dallas Mavericks, went down to the floor in pain. This happened in the final minute of overtime in what ended up being a 137-131 win for the Warriors. It was immediately clear that Moody had suffered a serious injury. It was serious enough that he could not leave the floor by himself. Moody was consoled by veteran teammate Draymond Green and a few of his other teammates as he was carted out of the Mavericks' home gym on a gurney.

On March 24, Moody’s injury was revealed to be a torn left patellar tendon–a clear season-ending injury.

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Fantasy Impact Of Moses Moody's Injury

Players have had to step up all season for Golden State with a damaged roster, and that will have to remain the case. The Warriors have played their previous 10 games before taking on the Mavericks without Moody. In a couple of those games, the production of many players stood out as being potential big-time contributors, including Will Richard and Nate Williams. Fantasy managers and DFS players need to pay attention to these names as their production could be a bit above their usual averages for the remainder of the season.

Nate Williams

Mar 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Nate Williams (19) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Signed a little over a month ago to a two-way contract with Golden State, guard Nate Williams looks like he could help the Warriors this season and in the future. His time on the court for the organization has gone up and down, but his play has mostly been positive for the Warriors. He is coming off his best game of the season against the Atlanta Hawks, where he went 8-9 from the field, scored 19 points, and logged a season high 29 minutes. With Moody out of the rotation again, Williams could be one of the players Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr calls off the bench routinely, leading him to have more outings near his 29-minute mark, rather than his 13.4 MPG average with the Warriors.

Will Richard

Mar 10, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Will Richard (3) during overtime against the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center. | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

The talent Will Richard possesses is clear. With Moody out, the rookie from the University of Florida will be leaned on heavily to bud into that potential asap, though Richard’s last eight games in March have been underwhelming. He is averaging 6.5 PPG, 1.0 APG, and 2.* RPG on 27.4 MPG in the month. These types of numbers are hard to buy into for fantasy managers and DFS players, but the 27.4 MPG is something that is notable. With the time Richard sees on the court, it keeps the window open to him having a big outing, and he has shown that he is more than capable of producing one.

He has had a few games with 20 or more points this season, including a season-high 30 points back in December against the Sacramento Kings.

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