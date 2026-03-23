Warriors Delay Next Step in Steph Curry Injury Return Timeline

There was hope that Stephen Curry would participate in a five-on-five scrimmage during the Golden State Warriors' Sunday practice, but that did not happen.

The Athletic's Nick Friedell wrote that "there wasn’t a setback — just want to give him another couple days before taking the next step."

Curry has already been ruled out for the Warriors' Monday game agains the Dallas Mavericks. He will be re-evaluated before Golden State takes the court against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Curry has missed the last 21 games with runner's knee. The Warriors have gone 6-15 without him.