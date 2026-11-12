Fantasy Basketball Impact of Steph Curry's Injury: Who Benefits the Most In Golden State?

Steph Curry's MRI results are in, and fantasy basketball managers will need to adjust their lineups for the forseeable future. With Golden State's superstar diagnosed with an oblique tear and slated to be re-evaluated in two weeks, Brandin Podziemski, De'Anthony Melton, and Yaxel Lendeborg step into prime position to cash in on expanded roles.

What's Going On With Steph Curry?

During the first quarter of Golden State's 115-108 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, November 11, Curry exited after playing just six minutes due to right abdominal soreness. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr expressed concern following the game, noting that Curry had never experienced an injury of that nature before.

Nov 11, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) holds his side while dribbling the ball as Houston Rockets guard Fred Vanvleet (5) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Thursday, November 12, the Warriors officially announced that Curry's MRI revealed an oblique abdominal tear. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks, meaning that he is guaranteed to miss at least Golden State's next seven games, starting with Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

For fantasy managers, this two-week re-evaluation timeline shifts the conversation entirely. Because oblique tears carry a high risk of aggravation if rushed back, as two weeks only presents a minimum absence rather than a firm return date. Golden State's primary rotation options are no longer just short-term streaming plays, but immediate, must-roster assets in standard leagues.

The Immediate Fantasy Fallout

Losing Curry removes the centerpiece of Golden State's offense, and a massive chunk of fantasy production. Through 10 games in the 2026-27 season, Curry has been carrying a heavy offensive load putting up 27.8 points, 3.9 assists to go along with 3.7 rebounds per contest.

Nov 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30)gestures towards forward Draymond Green (23) and guard Brandin Podziemski (2) after scoring a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the fist quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without their primary perimeter scorer, and with the Warriors already dealing with injuries to key contributors like Jimmy Butler, Brandon Williams, and Gary Payton II, the Warriors will be forced to redistribute a huge share of usage rate, three-point volume and playmaking duties among their healthy rotation players. While the extra possessions create immediate upside for guards and wings, the ripple effect also extends to the frontcourt, where spacing and offensive efficiency will look noticeably different without Curry's trademark off-ball gravity.

The Biggest Beneficiaries

Brandin Podziemski: The Biggest Backcourt Beneficiary

Nov 1, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) during the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Podziemski stands to gain the most direct boost in offensive responsibility. With Curry out for at least two weeks, he takes over primary ball-handling duties, giving him far more opportunities to initiate the offense, create for teammates, and hunt his own shot from beyond the arc. In the two prior games Curry missed this season, Podziemski thrived in an expanded role, averaging 16.8 points across 33.0 minutes per night.

De'Anthony Melton: The New Starting Guard

Nov 1, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton (8) during the second quarter against the LA Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Curry exited against the Rockets, Kerr turned to Melton to open the second half in the starting lineup. Now that Curry is officially sidelined for at least seven games, Melton is the favorite to lock down a starting backcourt spot. While he won't replicate Curry's scoring volume, starter-level minutes allows Melton to contribute meaningful three-pointers, secondary playmaking, and elite steal rates, elevating him from a short-term streamer to a viable multi-week hold in 12-team formats.

Yaxel Lendeborg: The High-Upside Cornerstone

Nov 11, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg (1) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Warriors Rookie of the Year candidate has already been putting together a standout campaign, and Curry's two-week absence only cements his status as a focal point of the Warriors' attack. Lendeborg's ability to stuff the stat sheet across every major category gives him a high floor even when his shot isn't falling. With additional touches and expanded minutes on the table, Lendeborg is one of the highest-upside players to target if he is still on your league's waiver-wire.

Draymond Green: More Playmaking Responsibility

Nov 11, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) shoots the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green is already rostered in most competitive leagues, so his appeal here is more about a shift in production than waiver-wire availability. With Curry sidelined, he will frequently operate as the Warriors offensive hub, leading to a likely uptick in touches, potential assists, and assist percentage.

Who Loses Fantasy Value?

Not every Warrior benefits from a spike in available usage. Curry's absence strips away the floor spacing that makes life easier for everyone else on the court.

Shooting Efficiency & Role Players: More shot attempts do not guarantee better fantasy output. Without Curry drawing double-teams 30 feet from the basket, opposing defenses can load up on Golden State's remaining perimeter shooters, potentially leading to lower field-goal and higher turnover rates.

Draymond Green's Scoring Ceiling: While Green's assists numbers should tick upward, losing his favortite pick-and-roll handoff partner removes many of his easiest offensive reads and open driving lanes.

Frontcourt Consistency: Depending on whether Kerr leans into small-ball lineups or traditional bigs to compensate for lost scoring, frontcourt minutes and rebounding opportunities could fluctuate from night to night.

Overall Fantasy Basketball Outlook

Curry's abdominal injury has the potential to be one of the most consequential early-season storylines in fantasy basketball.

1. Add Podziemski if he is available in your league.

2. Target Lendeborg for his multi-category production and high offensive ceiling.

3. Stream Melton if you need steals, threes, and shot-term starting guard minutes.

4.Hold steady with Green, anticipating a slight bump in playmaking volume.