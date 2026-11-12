Warriors Announce Injury Return Timeline for Steph Curry's Oblique Tear

The Golden State Warriors announced Thursday that Stephen Curry will be re-evaluated in two weeks after suffering an oblique abdominal tear against the Rockets on Wednesday.

That means Curry will miss at least the next seven games.

Curry started grabbing at his oblique after getting tangled up with Alperen Sengun early in the first quarter. He tried to play through it for a few minutes before exiting for good and going to the locker room.

Recent Oblique Injuries Suggest This Could Last Longer Than 2 Weeks

WarriorsWorld provided a screenshot on X that shows how long players who have recently had oblique injuries have been out:

As you can see, when Austin Reaves suffered a partial tear of his oblique, he missed 25 days. Curry could be looking at a similar timeline.

Warriors to Have Outrageous Amount of Salary Inactive

When the Warriors play the Spurs on Friday, they will be without Curry, Jimmy Butler (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (health issue), Moses Moody (knee) and Brandon Williams (hamstring) and possibly others.

Those five players alone make $154.3 million. The entire roster makes $220.8 million. That means the Warriors will be playing with a roster of players making under $70 million combined until either Curry returns or the Dubs trade Porzingis for a healthy player.