Fantasy Basketball Impact: Stephen Curry To Be Re-Evaluated In 10 Days

The Golden State Warriors, in their last 15 games, have struggled mightily. In this stretch, they are 5-10 overall. A common theme in all of these games is that they have been without their franchise star, Stephen Curry. The 17th year NBA veteran continues to deal with a lingering knee injury.

Stephen Curry Injury Update

Feb 22, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) watches from the bench in the third quarter during a game against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Curry’s timeline has continued to get pushed back, and he is now set to be re-evaluated in 10 days. He is currently dealing with patella-femoral pain syndrome and bone bruising in his knee. And while the 10-day time frame for him to be reevaluated once again may not sound substantial, it is.

During the 10 days, the Warriors will have played five more games. If they continue on their trend of winning about one of every five games, with their 25% win percentage in their last 15 games, they could be in real danger of missing the postseason.

The Warriors in the Western Conference standings currently reside in the 9th seed with an overall record of 32-33. They are just one game behind the Los Angeles Clippers with a record of 33-32, and are also one game back from sliding to the 10th seed, where the Portland Trailblazers have a record of 31-35. Golden State must try to maneuver its way into at least the 8th spot. If they can, instead of being in an immediate elimination game in the play-in between the 9th and 10th seed, they will get two games, where if they win, they will be in the postseason.

The Warriors are likely too far out of reach to avoid the play-in and climb all the way up to the seventh seed. With just 17 games left in their season, they are a long shot to pass the Phoenix Suns in the seventh spot, who have a record of 38-27.

Fantasy Impact of Curry Re-evaluation

With Curry missing more time, and the possibility of him not returning directly after his re-evaluation, here are a couple of Warriors players that fantasy managers should keep track of in this final stretch of the NBA season.

Gui Santos

Mar 10, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos (15) brings the ball down the court during the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center. | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Forward for Golden State, Gui Santos, has been a solid piece for the Warriors while Curry has been out. In his last four games, he is averaging 17 PPG and 7.5 RPG. While Curry remains sidelined, he is definitely a player fantasy owners should take a flyer on and pick up off waivers if he is available.

De’Anthony Melton

Mar 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard De'anthony Melton (8) looks up after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Veteran guard for the Warriors, De’Anthony Melton, has provided steady production all season, and especially in his last five games. Over this span, Melton is averaging 18 PPG. He has also been good defensively in generating steals. In this same stretch, he is averaging 1.4 SPG.

If a fantasy manager is in need of a guard, Melton, if he is on the waivers, is a no-brainer pickup. His value will dip when Curry comes back, but he has shown this season that he can still be a viable fantasy option at times with Curry available.

