Warriors' Injury Report vs. Bulls Features Curry, Green, Melton, Post

The Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry (knee) for the 15th straight game on Tuesday against the Chicago Bulls.

They'll also be without his brother, as Seth Curry will miss the second leg of a back-to-back after playing in Monday's loss to the Jazz.

De'Anthony Melton was expected to play his first back-to-back of the season, but he's now listed as questionable with adductor soreness.

Draymond Green (back) and Quinten Post (foot) are questionable, while Moses Moody (wrist) is out.

Kristaps Porzingis is not listed on the injury report.

For the Bulls, Anfernee Simons (wrist) and Jaden Ivey (calf) are out, while Collin Sexton (fibula) and Patrick Williams (ankle) are questionable.

Warriors Desperate for a Bounce-Back Win

After a deflating loss against the tanking Jazz, the Warriors need to beat a Bulls team that doesn't have anything to play for.

The Bulls (26-38) have lost 13 of 15, but interestingly, one of their wins came against the Suns on Thursday.

It should go without saying after Monday's game that the Warriors can't take anyone lightly.

The Dubs (32-32) are currently in ninth in the West, as the Clippers (32-32) have the head-to-head tiebreaker. If the Warriors win Tuesday, they'll temporarily be back in eighth place.