Fantasy Basketball Impact: Tyrese Haliburton Injury Update

When Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton hit the floor in game seven of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, it symbolized the end of a dream playoff run for the Pacers. And with the significance of Haliburton's injury, it has held the Pacers from being competitive this season.

The Pacers currently have a record of 15-40, ranking them at 14th in the Eastern Conference. Indiana’s fall from the Finals could have been predicted, but this far of a drop is a bit extreme. Where they sit right now in the season could play a part in when Haliburton returns to the floor.

Tyrese Haliburton Injury Update

The injury Haliburton sustained against Oklahoma City was a torn right Achilles tendon. Haliburton seems to be progressing well, adding 30 pounds over his rehab, and playing 3-0n 3 and 4-on-4 activities. Despite this, his timeline of return still seems to be lined up for the 2026-2027 season. The usual return to play time for players with Haliburton’s injury is 9-12 months. He is currently about 7.5 months removed from his initial injury.

Again, the Pacers, with where they are at, likely have an impact on the speed of Haliburton's recovery. If they were in a situation like the Celtics, things could definitely be different. Boston is second in the Eastern Conference with a record of 35-19. Their star player, Jayson Tatum, also suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the playoffs last season. He looks likely to return this season.

Fantasy Basketball Impact Of Tyrese Haliburton Injury

With the hopes of Haliburton returning this season at an all-time low, here are two Pacers players fantasy basketball managers should keep an eye on for the remainder of the season.

Jarace Walker

Feb 8, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) looks on against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Versatile big for Indiana, Jarace Walker is playing some of the best ball of his career over the Pacers' last four games. In these games, he is averaging 18.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 2.5 APG. Through this play from Walker, he is logging an MPG average significantly higher than his season average. This season, he is averaging 24.0 MPG, and through these four games, he is averaging 30.5 MPG. This trend should stand to continue with the Pacers being in a sort of evaluation stage with their young players. Walker should be one of the players Indiana’s front office is evaluating the most, as next season, he will be in the last year of his rookie deal.

With all this being said, if Walker is available on the waiver wire, fantasy managers, if they have room on their roster, should look to add him.

Kobe Brown

Dec 3, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; LA Clippers guard Kobe Brown (24) on the court before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Another player Indiana’s front office will be evaluating thoroughly with just over a fourth of the NBA regular season left is forward Kobe Brown. The Pacers acquired Brown through a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers before the NBA trade deadline. This deal sent Brown and center Ivica Zubac to Indiana while the Pacers shipped out wing Benedict Mathurin and big Isaiah Jackson, along with some draft compensation.

Brown played sparingly for the Clippers, averaging 8.7 MPG, but with Indiana, he has seen a big boost in playing time. In two games, he is averaging 23.5 MPG and has had decent production, averaging 6.0 PPG and 6.5 RPG. It is certainly too early for fantasy managers to add Brown to their roster, but he should definitely be a fantasy player to keep an eye on.

More NBA Fantasy News On SI