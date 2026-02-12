How Tyrese Haliburton will Unlock the Best Version of Ivica Zubac

When Ivica Zubac was asked which teammate he was most excited to play alongside with the Indiana Pacers, his answer came without hesitation: Tyrese Haliburton.

“Well, I think as a big, definitely Tyrese,” Zubac said. “Bigs and point guards, they always have a special relationship. We’ve got to look out for each other on the court. And just him being one of the best point guards in the league, being a pass-first guy, involving all the teammates — I think there’s going to be great chemistry between us. I’m really looking forward to him getting back out there healthy and us playing together.” Ivica Zubac on Query & Company

Haliburton and Zubac in the Pick-and-Roll

During the 2024–25 season, among players with at least 100 pick-and-roll possessions as the ball handler, Haliburton ranked first in the NBA at 1.11 points per possession. He also finished 10th in total scoring out of the pick-and-roll with 518 points.

Zubac, meanwhile, had a career year alongside James Harden. Harden ran 503 pick-and-roll possessions as the lead ball handler, 37 more than Haliburton, though in six additional games. Of those 503 possessions, Zubac served as the roll man on 228, per NBA.com tracking data.

For comparison, Myles Turner logged 290 roll-man possessions alongside Haliburton’s 466 pick-and-roll opportunities last season.

The Clippers leaned into Zubac as a vertical presence and interior finisher. Indiana is expected to do the same, but with greater spacing.

A Look Back at Haliburton with a Rolling Big

While most Pacers fans associate Haliburton’s pick-and-roll work with Turner, he also thrived with a traditional lob threat earlier in his career.

During his rookie season with the Sacramento Kings, Haliburton ran 283 pick-and-roll possessions as the lead ball handler, often operating as a secondary creator behind De'Aaron Fox, who logged 644 such plays.

That season, Richaun Holmes was third on the team in roll-man possessions (256) and ranked fifth in the league in points per possession (1.30) among players with at least 100 roll-man opportunities. Holmes shot 64.2% from the field and finished fourth in frequency at 35.5%.

It was a career year for Holmes. Similarly, last season marked a career year for Zubac alongside Harden. The blueprint is there. Combine Haliburton’s success with a true rolling big and Zubac’s production with an elite pick-and-roll creator, and the potential synergy becomes clear.

Handling High Defensive Pickup Points

Haliburton is often face-guarded full court. Opposing defenses frequently extend their pickup points well beyond the three-point line due to his shooting range and ability to penetrate.

That’s where Zubac’s physicality becomes especially valuable.

Early in the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana faced some of the most aggressive point-of-attack defense it saw all season. Players like Lu Dort, Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace fought over screens relentlessly, disrupting dribble-handoff actions.

Indiana attempted to use Turner in those scenarios, but he often struggled to maintain balance or deliver clean handoffs under pressure.

Zubac’s strength and wider frame should change that dynamic. His ability to absorb contact and execute firm handoffs could create cleaner switches or force defenses into unfavorable cross-matches.

While defenses will not respect Zubac’s perimeter shooting the way they did Turner’s, once the handoff is made and a switch occurs, Zubac can immediately dive to the paint. His size and finishing ability create gravity that forces help defenders to collapse — opening corner shooters and driving lanes for one of the league’s premier playmakers.

Final Thoughts

When Turner was paired with Haliburton, his numbers jumped significantly from 12.9 points per game to 18.0, on just 2.5 additional shot attempts per contest. The three seasons Turner played alongside Haliburton were the most productive of his career. The season after that partnership ended was one of his least efficient in over a decade.

Simply put, Haliburton elevates the big men around him. That reality should have Zubac energized about what lies ahead.

If both players remain healthy, there is legitimate potential for Haliburton and Zubac to develop into one of the NBA’s most effective pick-and-roll duos. The foundation is supported by data. The stylistic fit is clear.

Now it becomes a matter of time and repetition, and if history is any indication, the results could be significant.

