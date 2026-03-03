Fantasy Basketball Impact: Zach Edey Injury Update

This is definitely not how the Memphis Grizzlies thought their season would go. They are currently 11th in the Western Conference with a record of 23-36, and are now without one of the players who looked like a definite franchise cornerstone, Jaren Jackson Jr. He is now a member of the Utah Jazz after being traded in a blockbuster deal before this year’s NBA trade deadline. And while where they stand this season is surprising, how they got here is not shocking. The Grizzlies' optimistic outlook at being a top seed in the West was shredded again with injuries popping up all over their roster.

Over the last three NBA seasons, the Grizzlies have been one of the most hurt teams in the NBA. There have been times when the players on their injury report outnumbered the number of available players they have had for a game. Once upon a time, superstar guard, Ja Morant, has been a common name on these reports, and now big man out of Purdue, Zach Edey, in his first two seasons with the Grizzlies, his name has also appeard regulary on these reports. And with Edey's recent injury update, it looks like his name will remain on these reports for a while.

Zach Edey Injury Update

Edey has been dealing with injuries in his foot all season. In the offseason, he had surgery on his foot, which delayed his debut for the 2025-2026 season. When he eventually returned to play, nothing appeared wrong with Edey physically. In fact, he looked as good as he has ever been while wearing a Grizzlies uniform.

In 11 games, he averaged 13.6 PPG, 11.1 RPG, and 1.9 BPG. Through the high -level play from Edey, the once common question of whether his game would work in the NBA seemingly shut down, as in moments, the big man looked like he had all-star potential. But as things have gone for the Grizzlies franchise almost routinely of late, another good thing got put on an abrupt hold.

Back in early December, the Grizzlies released a statement that Edey was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his left ankle. They said he was expected to make a full recovery and was going to be re-evaluated in four weeks. Fast forward all the way to now, and another medical update regarding the Grizzlies' center made it pretty clear that he will not be touching the floor again this season.

The report said that Edey is undergoing another foot surgery. This time to fix some discomfort he has in his left ankle, having to do with the talar bone. Again, the Grizzlies stated that Edey is expected to make a full recovery, and a timetable will be given once he has his surgery.

Fantasy Basketball Impact

With Edey’s 2025-2026 season now almost certainly over, fantasy managers who were still holding on to hope that he could return can now relase him to the waivers. One player that becomes ultra intriguing with Edey out on Memphis’ roster is combo forward Oliver Maxence-Prosper.

Olivier Maxence-Prosper

Oct 8, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (18) dribbles during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Maxence-Proper has been balling out for the Grizzlies. In his last six games, he has had 16 or more points three times. This includes 23 point outing against the Jazz and a 16 point 10 rebound performance against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks. Maxence-Prosper, since Memphis did its big trade at the deadline, has been a big part of their rotation and has started some games. Even when he does start, the Grizzlies' unique minute distribution has put a limit on his potential production. Memphis has sometimes up to 12 players playing near the same amount of minutes in some contests.

In February, Maxence-Prosper for the Grizzlies and averaged 24.3 MPG.

Even with this unorthodox minute distribution system Memphis has in place, Maxime-Prosper, who has started at center at times for the Grizzlies, could continue to have good production throughout the season. He is a waiver wire player with a high ceiling and a solid enough floor to take a chance on picking up for the remainder of this season.

