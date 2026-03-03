Ranking the Memphis Grizzlies’ Young Core Around Zach Edey and Coward

The Memphis Grizzlies are not just trying to get through this season; they’re thinking about their future. They have a 7-foot-3 center, Zach Edey, whose emerging as a real interior presence, and Cedric Coward flashing signs of being part of the future on the perimeter.

Now they’re trying to figure out which young players will be part of the team's future. Here’s a list of the players on the Memphis team, ranked by how much they can improve, how well they fit with Edey and Coward, and how important they’ll be in the future.

1) GG Jackson

Jackson is an interesting player. He’s only 21years old and 6’9. He has the size and skills to be more than a role player. With Edey dominating inside and Coward shooting and creating on the outside, Jackson can create his own shot, attack closeouts, and stretch the floor. He has legitimate scoring upside and potential, and he can be a true offensive wildcard for the Grizzlies.

2) Jaylen Wells

Jaylen Wells may not have Jackson’s ceiling, but he might have the cleanest fit on this roster. Wells spaces the floor, and he competes hard on the defensive end. He doesn’t need the ball in his hands to be effective, which makes him an ideal complementary piece for the Grizzlies. If he can become a prototypical 3 and D type player, he will be an important part of the rotation.

3) Santi Aldama

Aldama doesn’t have Jackson’s potential or Wells’ energy, but he has quietly become one of Memphis’ more reliable young contributors. He offers positional versatility, which will come in handy, and he’s a reliable shooting threat on the perimeter. Next to Edey, Aldama’s ability to operate from the perimeter or high post prevents the offense from feeling cramped.

4) Scotty Pippen Jr

Scottie Pippen Jr. is not the flashiest name on this list, but his two-way playmaking and competitiveness earn him legitimate minutes in any rotation. He can run the second unit with pace, and he is a two-way player and can defend with intensity and grit. Around Edey and Coward, Pippen’s ability to collapse defenses and keep pressure on the rim gives Memphis a downhill threat.

5) Cam Spencer

Cam Spencer has been a great story this season, and he fits perfectly as a rotation piece off the bench. He gives the Grizzlies an instant offensive spark, moves well without the ball, and shoots with confidence, forcing defenses to stay attached. His ceiling may be limited, but he’s exactly the type of reliable bench player every coach wants in the rotation.

The Grizzlies have a lot of young talent, and I’m curious to see who truly fits and who can make an impact for the future.