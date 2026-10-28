Fantasy Basketball Injury Impact: Ayo Dosunmu, Bones Hyland Could Benefit From Anthony Edwards' Absence

The latest reports on October 27, 2026, indicate that Anthony Edwards has undergone an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee and is expected to miss approximately two months. In that time frame, fantasy managers could be without one of the NBA’s premier scorers until late December or January as he will miss a substantial stretch of games during a crucial portion of the fantasy regular season. Fantasy managers should continuously monitor official team updates for a more precise timeline as he progresses through rehab.

Fantasy Takeaway: In standard and redraft leagues, Edwards managers must prepare for an extended absence rather than treating this as a short-term, day-to-day issue. Stash him in an Injury Reserve (IR) spot if available, and prepare to fill the void on your roster immediately.

Ayo Dosunmu: The First Waiver-WireTarget?

With Edwards sidelined, Dosunmu emerges as one of the first potential waiver-wire targets fantasy managers should investigate as Minnesota reshuffles it’s backcourt rotation.

Minutes Per Game: Track his playing time before and during Edwards’ absence to verify an elevated role.



Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) celebrates making a shot against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Usage Rate & Field Goal Attempts: Watch whether his overall offensive involvement shot attempts increase.

Assists & Potential Assists: Evaluate his playmaking duties and facilitation opportunities.

Three-Point Volume & Defensive Stats: Keep an eye on his perimeter shooting along steals and deflections.

Fantasy Outlook: Dosunmu could benefit significantly from an expanded backcourt role. He should be a priority speculative pickup in standard leagues if Minnesota grants him a starting position and additional ball- handling responsibilities. Increased minutes alone do not guarantee consistent fantasy production. His overall role and shooting volume will ultimately dictate his long- term value.

Bones Hyland: A Scoring Spark Off the Bench?

Hyland is another player worth monitoring as Minnesota looks to compensate for losing its primary scorer and floor general.

Bench Minutes: Track whether he receives a noticeable boost in playing time as a reserve guard.

Scoring Efficiency & 3-Point Volume: Monitor his shooting percentages and overall attempt volume from deep.

Oct 12, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Bones Hyland (8) looks up court during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Assist-to-Turnover Ratio: Evaluate his decision-making when tasked with operating the secondary unit.

Playing Time Floor: Assesses whether his minutes remain stable enough to sustain fantasy relevance.

Fantasy Outlook: Hyland represents a more speculative addition than Dosunmu. He offers strong streaming appeal in deeper leagues, particularly on nights when Minnesota requires quick perimeter scoring and offensive firepower off the bench.

Terrance Shannon Jr.: A Deeper-League Sleeper?

Shannon Jr. could enter the fantasy conversation if the Wolves opt to expand his role and add athleticism within the wing rotation.

Minutes &Starting Opportunities: Watch for sudden surges in rotation minutes or spot-start duties.



Field-Goal Attempts: Monitor whether he gets enough offensive looks to make an impact.

Terrence Shannon Jr. averages across 4 games this season:



⏱️22.1 mins

🏀13.0 PTS

💪🏽3.3 REB

🪄2.5 AST

🔒0.5 STL

🙅🏾0.3 BLK

🎯2.5 3PM

🎯50% FG

🏀71.4% FT

20% usage rate



With Ant out for several weeks, expect TSJ’s number to rise.



50% from the field (including 50% from 3) likely… https://t.co/ocJzn5oWKj — NBA Fantasy Bible (@NBAFantasyBible) October 27, 2026

Rebounds & Steals: Look for fantasy contributions beyond basic scoring.

Usage Rate: Evaluate his usage rate in lineups without Edwards on the floor.

Fantasy Outlook: Shannon Jr. is a player to watch rather than an automatic pickup in standard formats. His fantasy value is entirely dependent on whether the coaching staff grants him a meaningful and consistent increase in playing time.

Jaden McDaniels: Can He Deliver More Than Defensive Production?

Already a core part of the Timberwolves’ starting lineup, McDaniels could see an expanded offensive role as Minnesota redistributes Edwards’ left- behind shot attempts.

Usage Rate & Shot Attempts: Track whether his total field-goal attempts rise significantly.

Three-Point Volume: Look for an increase in catch-and-shoot opportunities from behind the arc.

Oct 26, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden Mcdaniels (3) and guard Anthony Edwards (5) stands on the court in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Categories: Monitor continuous production in rebounds, steals, and blocks.

Lineup Combinations: Observe his production when paired directly with Minnesota's primary remaining ball-handlers.

Fantasy Outlook: McDaniels offers an intriguing combination of elite defensive statistics (steals and blocks) and expanded offensive potential. He becomes especially valuable in H2H category leagues.

Fantasy Basketball Strategy: What Should Edwards Managers Do?

Losing a first or second round staple like Edwards requires swift, strategic adjustments across different league formats:

In IR Leagues: Place Edwards directly into your IR slot immediately. Use freed-up roster spot to stream high-volume players or claim upside options like Dosunmu.

In Non-IR Leagues: If bench space is tight and you are fighting for a playoff spot, explore trade options. Look to package Edwards to a top-seeded team that can afford to wait until January in exchange for immediate top-50 production.

In Category Leagues: Focus on replacing Edwards' specific categories, primarily points, three-pointers, and steals. By streaming role players based on favorable weekly schedules.

In Points Leagues: Prioritize players who play a lot of minutes and high-usage guards on the waiver wire to maintain a steady baseline of total fantasy points while Edwards recovers.