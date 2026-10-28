3 Best Ways Timberwolves Should Respond to Anthony Edwards Injury Loss

Anthony Edwards is undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee and is expected to miss up to two months, Shams Charania reported Tuesday.

This news comes the afternoon after Edwards scored 47 points in 41 minutes in an overtime road loss to the Cavs. Edwards entered that game—which was the tail end of a back-to-back—listed as questionable due to right knee injury maintenance.

Edwards was off to a historic start to the season, scoring 133 total points and setting a new Timberwolves franchise record for the most points scored by a single player during the first four games of a season. Edwards was also defending at a consistently high level.

Aside from mid-game grimaces and limps—which have become pretty usual to see from Edwards over the last few years—he looked healthy to open the season. But at the end of last year, Edwards battled through chronic inflammation and runner's knee in his right knee, which caused him to miss 11 of Minnesota’s final 14 regular season games.

Ultimately, Edwards’ right knee issues proved to be severe enough to be addressed four games into the season. According to Jon Krawcyznki, the Wolves view Edwards undergoing this procedure now as a way to get his knee addressed as soon as possible and have him back potentially by December, ready to go for the rest of the year.

So what does this mean for the Wolves in the meantime? How must they respond to keep this ship above water without their superstar?

1. LaMelo Ball must take the reins

Ball joined the Timberwolves this summer after being the primary scoring option in Charlotte for the better part of six years. With the Hornets, Ball averaged 20.8 points per game and 7.3 assists. But up until this point, Minnesota has needed Ball to be much more of a connector offensively than a volume scorer alongside Edwards.

Through four games, Ball has averaged 14.8 points and 6.3 assists on 12.3 attempts (five fewer than last season) and 8.0 three-point attempts (2.3 fewer than last season).

Overall, Ball has looked comfortable operating in Minnesota’s system. His extended work with Edwards in Minnesota’s practice facility this summer has paid off. The two of them have shared the court for 284 possessions, producing a 123.6 offensive rating, 86.4 defensive rating, and a +37.2 net rating.

LaMelo Ball has looked comfortable alongside Anthony Edwards in Minnesota's offense. Now, with Edwards' injury, Ball must assume greater responsibility. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But now Ball must revert back to being the lead option within his team’s option for the next two months. And it is at this moment that the Wolves should feel especially grateful they acquired him this summer because he can provide some All-Star-level backcourt insulation without Edwards.

Not to mention, the Wolves are still without Donte DiVincenzo, who is recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon. Had they not traded for Ball, Minnesota’s backcourt would be very weak right now.

Instead, Ball is here to assume greater responsibility. That means his overall aggression must increase while still balancing it with his elite-level passing, which Ball has always done well.

Ball also has experience this season playing without Edwards because head coach Chris Finch has staggered their minutes. Ball has played 136 possessions without Edwards, during which the Wolves have a 111.9 offensive rating and a +6.1 net rating.

2. Jonathan Kuminga will need to score more in certain situations

Kuminga has looked comfortable operating in the complementary role that the Wolves have needed him to up until this point. But without Edwards, Minnesota will benefit from having Kuminga’s on-ball scoring on its roster now more than ever.

Kuminga is averaging 11.5 points this season on 8.8 attempts, slightly below his career average (9.3). He is also shooting 50.1% from the floor and 46.7% from deep while pulling in 5.8 rebounds and dishing out 2.5 assists.

He has been the nails holding Minnesota’s high vaulted ceilings in place. But that ceiling has been lowered with Edwards' injury. In certain situations going forward, the Wolves will need Kuminga to be more than a complementary piece on offense. They will need him to be an aggressive, volume scorer, which Kuminga has the capability of being.

Jonathan Kuminga has been a volume scorer in the past. The Timberwolves will likely need more of that as they move forward without Anthony Edwards. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wolves remember the 20.8 points Kuminga averaged against them through five second-round games two years ago with the Warriors. They were without Steph Curry for most of that series, which gave Kuminga the opportunity to leverage his isolation abilities and downhill aggression in a primary scoring role.

Minnesota will still have Ball and Jaden McDaniels to shoulder much of its scoring load. But there will inevitably be nights where the Wolves will benefit from Kuminga being more like the volume scorer he was in the playoffs two years ago and less like the connector he has been this year.

3. Terrence Shannon Jr. will need to be reliably rock-solid

This isn’t the first time that Shannon will need to step up in place of Edwards. Minnesota’s superstar missed two games in the first round of the playoffs last year due to a left knee injury (separate from what he is having surgery on now). In those games, Shannon averaged 19.5 points on 63.2% from two-point range in 24.5 minutes. He scored 24 points in Minnesota’s series-clinching Game 6 win.

Minnesota’s need for Shannon’s scoring is less dire now than it was in the playoffs. Still, the Wolves will need Shannon to be rock-solid with the ball in his hands off their bench going forward.

They will need him to be the player he has been so far this season.

Through four games, Shannon is averaging 13 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 50% from the floor (8 attempts) and 50% from deep (5 attempts) in 22.3 minutes. Shannon has looked miles better than he did in the preseason, where he was out of control when attacking the rim.

I have liked how Shannon has passed the ball in the regular season. He seems to have a solid connection with Joan Beringer, which will be that much more important moving forward.

Shannon has also played 89 possessions without Ball or Edwards on the court, during which the Wolves have a 115.2 offensive rating and a +12.9 net rating.

Terrence Shannon Jr. has had a productive start to his season, and that must continue in the wake of Anthony Edwards' injury. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wolves will need Shannon to play fast, attack the rim with intelligence, and remain effective from deep. Just as importantly, with Shannon assuming a more important role, it will be key that he defends well and minimizes how often he is involved in defensive miscues and how many times the player he is guarding backcuts him for a momentum-shifting layup.

Edwards’ injury is obviously a gut punch for a team that has been playing with so much swagger early this season. But the Wolves have ways that they can respond and keep their season afloat while Edwards rehabs, primarily because of the offseason additions they made.

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