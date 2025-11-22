Fantasy Football Buy, Sell, or Hold: Chris Godwin Returns to Buccaneers in Week 12
Chris Godwin is making his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12. This leads to excitement among Fantasy Football owners, but we must take his return with some caution. It may not be a full workload and he could take time to ramp up. You may not want to start Godwin and so today, I will analyze the true outlook of Godwin in Week 12 Fantasy Football .
What to Expect in Week 12
The Buccaneers have been without Godwin for their last five games. The offense has clearly had a downtick, although not fully due to Godwin. Todd Bowles will love to have Godwin back this week.
A fibula fracture is an injury that will be fully healed and should lack a ton of limitations in mobility. However, that does not mean that Godwin will reach full effectiveness. We can expect a mild decrease.
Emeka Egbuka is listed on the injury report with an illness. In fact, a good bit of the team had this same illness all week long. This could add work to Godwin, but that is unlikely. Egbuka is likely to be healthy enough to play this week in a full workload.
Stock Watch
I would expect Godwin to eventually be a very good WR2, but this week he will be more of a Flex play. Facing a tough Rams team, I would consider benching him based on what your Fantasy Football depth chart looks like.
Emeka Egbuka is a must-start Wide Receiver, despite an illness listing. He will have high-end WR2 value.
Buccaneers Week 12 Projected Target Shares
- Emeka Egbuka - 25-30%
- Cade Otton 15-20%
- Chris Godwin 12-16%
- Tez Johnson 10-15%
- Sterling Shepard 10-15%
Buy, Sell, or Hold: Chris Godwin
Godwin has risk associated right now. This is because he has not played football and this depth charts has seen some adjustements of recent. Tez Johnson has risen into a nice, WR2 caliber role. Sterling Shepard has hung in the balance as a very worthwhile WR3.
To me, this suggested contesting opinions. On one hand, Godwin may be considered as a tradeable asset and people could buy-low on one of your players to be offered up. On the other hand, nobody should sell of Godwin as his value is likely at a low-point right now. That should be what people are viewing the matter as being.
I would not sell Godwin, but I would definitely considering buying low. This is the upcoming Buccaneers schedule (Rank vs WR):
- @ Rams (14th)
- vs Cardinals (7th)
- vs Saints (16th)
- vs Falcons (20th)*
- @ Panthers (6th)*
- @ Dolphins (5th)*
- vs Panthers (6th)
*Playoff weeks
Godwin does have a tougher upcoming schedule, so this does devalue his upside. Again, I would buy-low, but I would not invest too highly. It must be the right price. Here are some players that I would sell for Godwin:
- Wan'Dale Robinson
- Jordan Addison
- Alec Pierce
- Tre Tucker