Week 12 Wide Receiver Rankings: Michael Wilson, Tetairoa McMillan Rise
In fantasy football, volume is king—and while running backs often get the most touches, wide receivers can rack up points just as quickly, especially in PPR formats. Week 11 offered plenty of proof, as seven receivers eclipsed 20+ fantasy points: Michael Wilson, Tetairoa McMillan, George Pickens, Nico Collins, Deebo Samuel, Christian Watson, and Jaxon Smith-Ngigba. That list blends established stars with a few under-the-radar sleepers, giving fantasy managers hope even if injuries or bye weeks have thrown a wrench into your lineup.
Michael Wilson was the Week 11 standout, leading all wideouts with 15 receptions on 18 targets for 185 yards. With the Arizona Cardinals often playing from behind, Wilson’s volume makes him a must-start option as the fantasy postseason approaches. Christian Watson also made a splash, connecting with Jordan Love for two touchdowns against the New York Giants and proving why waiver-wire gems can be season-changing pickups.
In PPR formats, receivers who consistently move the chains are the gold standard. Slot stars like Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Amon-Ra St. Brown continue to dominate, offering high floors and explosive ceilings for fantasy lineups. As we head into Week 12, identifying the next Wilson or Watson could be the difference between cruising into the playoffs or sweating it out on Sunday.
The Best Wide Receivers In 2025 Fantasy Football Leagues
Through 11 weeks of NFL action, here are the top 12 wide receivers in PPR formats:
- Jaxon Smith-Ngigba, Seattle Seahawks
- Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
- Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
- George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
- Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
- Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams
- Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
- Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
- Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts
- Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
This week, four two teams are on byes – the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, and Washington Commanders. Fantasy managers will need to navigate the absence of Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen, Quentin Johnston, and Deebo Samuel. Not to mention, there are a few injuries around the league that could leave fantasy owners in desperate need of a one-week wonder (I’m looking at you Drake London).
With Week 12 set to kick off on Thursday night as the Buffalo Bills face off against the Houston Texans, let’s take a look at the best and worst wide receivers across the fantasy football landscape.
Michael Wilson Is A Must-Start Wideout In Week 12
With Marvin Harrison Jr. sidelined after an emergency appendectomy, Michael Wilson seized the spotlight in a huge way on Sunday, hauling in 15 catches for 185 yards on 18 targets against the 49ers. That performance is likely going to be his season-high, and while there’s a slim chance Harrison could return this week, it’s far more likely he’ll miss at least one more outing as he recovers from surgery.
The volume should remain plenty in Week 12, as the Cardinals face a favorable matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are allowing the 13th-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Arizona may be at home, but optimism is low, and that could lead to another pass-heavy script for Jacoby Brissett and the Cards’ aerial attack.
Brissett’s Week 11 performance underscored this potential—he broke the NFL single-game completions record with 47, throwing for 452 yards and two touchdowns on 57 attempts while completing 82.5% of his passes and posting 21.9 fantasy points. That marked his fifth straight week finishing as a QB1. If the Cardinals fall behind early again, Wilson is poised to see massive targets once more. If he’s still floating on your waiver wire, don’t wait—Wilson is a must-add for any fantasy manager looking to capitalize on volume and opportunity.
Tetairoa McMilan Enters WR1 Conversation After Week 11 Breakout
Carolina Panthers rookie wideout Tetairoa McMillan has never lacked talent, but his rookie season has been a bit of a rollercoaster—partly due to the jump to the NFL, but mostly because of inconsistent quarterback play from Bryce Young and Andy Dalton. That all changed in a massive Week 11 performance that vaulted him into the top 10 wide receivers in PPR formats.
Against the Atlanta Falcons, T-Mac delivered a fantasy masterpiece, hauling in eight of 12 targets for 130 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 16.3 yards per catch, including a long gain of 39 yards, and cemented himself as a true league-winner for fantasy managers. While he’s shown flashes before, this could be his breakout game, and he’s now averaging a strong 13.9 fantasy points per outing.
Looking ahead to Week 12, McMillan carries this momentum into a Monday Night Football showdown with the San Francisco 49ers. Injuries have ravaged San Francisco’s secondary this season, and they’ve allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. In Week 11, they surrendered 15 catches for 185 yards to Michael Wilson—McMillan is a far more dynamic option. As Carolina’s clear go-to in the passing game, T-Mac should be treated as a WR1 and a top-10 fantasy option until he proves otherwise.
Jerry Jeudy Can’t Be Trusted Regardless of His Quarterback
Jerry Jeudy has seen the targets—and plenty of them—but the fantasy production just hasn’t followed. At this point, it’s anyone’s guess whether Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders will be under center for the Browns, and honestly, it might not even make a difference. This passing attack is a mess, ranking among the league’s worst, and the quarterbacks aren’t exactly inspiring confidence. If your goal is to win in fantasy football, the Browns’ wide receivers are a gamble you simply can’t afford to take right now.
Despite a soft matchup against a Las Vegas Raiders secondary allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts, Jeudy can’t be trusted in starting lineups.
Let’s take a look at how the rest of the NFL’s wide receivers stack up in our Week 12 rankings.