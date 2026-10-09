Fantasy Football Impact: Ashton Jeanty Injury Update Brings Forth Rookie Fantasy Sleeper

Ahead of Week 5, one of the best RBs in fantasy football, Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty, has been trending in the wrong direction in being able to play. That could bring forth a new RB capable of having a top-15 fantasy performance this week.

Ashton Jeanty Latest Injury News

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeanty in the Raiders' first practice of the week on Wednesday, Oct. 7, was a full participant. On Thursday, he was limited, and now on Friday, he was a non-participant. He is listed as dealing with a foot and ankle injury. The foot injury was added to his status on the Raiders' injury report on Thursday.

This certainly does not look great for Jeanty’s availability for Week 5. If he is out, then the Raiders rookie RB2, Mike Washington Jr., becomes a startable player in fantasy when Las Vegas goes up against the New England Patriots.

Mike Washington Week 5 Fantasy Outlook

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr (4) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots, through four weeks, are currently allowing the 14th fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, 104.0. They are also a middle-of-the-pack team in allowing fantasy points to opposing RBs, giving up the 13th fewest PPR fantasy points of any team.

While Jenaty is a special talent, and not a ton of RBs can step in and have the same impact as he can, Washington Jr., in the brief time he has seen the field, looks to be capable of still being a high-level fantasy football points producer. In two games, he has had a yard-per-carry average of over 5.0 yards.

In Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins, he had seven carries for 41 yards, and in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints, he had five carries for 54 yards and a TD. That play is a continuation of what he did in the preseason. In the preseason, he had a combined 23 carries for 168 rushing yards in three games.

Again, Washington Jr., while a promising talent in his own right, will have a tough time completely filling the fantasy football shoes of Jeanty–currently ranked as RB10 in fantasy football PPR points rankings. One area that will especially show up is with his pass-catching. He has just one reception for -1 yard so far.

Back in college, Washington Jr. was a capable pass catcher, but it was not his strong suit. In four seasons, he never had a single season with over 30 receptions. So far in 2026, Jeanty has 19 receptions for 165 yards and two TDs.

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