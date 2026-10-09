Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Terry McLaurin and Chig Okonkwo Set for a Big Week 5 with Stefon Diggs Ruled Out

Fantasy Football Breakdown: Navigating the Commanders' Wide Receiver Injuries

The Washington Commanders head into their NFC East showdown against the New York Giants with major movement on the injury report. Head coach Dan Quinn officially ruled out veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs due to a hamstring injury, sidelining him for Sunday's matchup. However, the news is far more encouraging for the rest of the core passing attack: dynamic third-year quarterback Jayden Daniels is "good to go" after clearing his elbow recovery, and top wideout Terry McLaurin looks set to suit up after progressing well through practice while dealing with his own hamstring tweak.

#Commanders HC Dan Quinn says WR Stefon Diggs is out Sunday against the #Giants. Jayden Daniels is good to go and WR Terry McLaurin looked good today. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 9, 2026

With Diggs sidelined, McLaurin is set to see a massive amount of volume against the Giants, and is locked in as a WR2 in our Week 5 Wide Receiver Rankings. Diggs' downgrade will force his fantasy managers to adjust their lineups, but there are ways we can capitalize on the shifting target tree for the Commanders. Here are the fantasy ripple effects across Washington's roster for Week 5.

Fantasy Football Implications for Commanders Offense

Sep 20, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Daniels' return provides an immediate dual-threat boost to fantasy managers who have missed his high rushing floor and explosive playmaking. While losing Diggs takes away a reliable intermediate separator and safety valve, having McLaurin on the field keeps defense-stretching vertical shots in play. Expect Washington to lean slightly more on Daniels' mobility and designed QB runs to offset the missing weaponry in the passing game. He remains a risky QB1 option in our Week 5 Quarterback Rankings based on volume, rushing upside, and red-zone dominance.

WR Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders

With Diggs out, Antonio Williams stands to gain the most significant bump in snap share and high-value target volume. Williams figures to step directly into the primary slot and secondary target roles, making him a prime beneficiary for quick-hitting concepts. If McLaurin is at all decoy-ish or limited in total routes, Williams could easily lead the wide receiver room in total targets. He enters the week as a volatile but high-upside WR3/Flex streamer in PPR formats.

WR Treylon Burks, Washington Commanders

Treylon Burks offers an intriguing, big-bodied physical profile that could earn boundary reps in three-receiver sets. While Burks has struggled for consistent target volume, Diggs' missing presence leaves a vacuum in contested-catch situations and red-zone targets. Burks is still a risky play in standard leagues, but he becomes an intriguing deep-league wide receiver streamer who could capitalize on a single breakdown by the Giants' secondary.

TE Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo gains immediate fantasy appeal as a seam threat and safety valve for Daniels. When wide receiver depth is tested, quarterbacks often turn to athletic tight ends over the middle, and Okonkwo's run-after-catch capability makes him an ideal outlet against New York's pressure schemes. Expect a bump in targets for Chig, placing him firmly on the TE streaming radar for managers desperate for TE production.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White, and Austin Ekeler

Rachaad White clearing injury protocol instantly turns Washington's backfield into a messy, three-way committee where touch distribution will be difficult to predict.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt: Croskey-Merritt remains the primary option for early-down grinding between the tackles, but White's presence threatens to cannibalize goal-line and short-yardage drives if the coaching staff opts for White's veteran trust in pass protection. Croskey-Merritt projects as a game-script-dependent RB3/Flex who needs positive gamescript and touchdown luck to hit his ceiling.

Rachaad White: White returning to the lineup immediately complicates matters for everyone else in the backfield. Known for his versatility as a pass-catcher, White will compete directly with Ekeler for high-value third-down and hurry-up snaps. With Diggs out, White could see a few manufactured targets out of the backfield, but sharing receiving work capped by Ekeler lowers his weekly ceiling to a TD-dependent Flex.

Austin Ekeler: Ekeler's path to target dominance takes a hit with White back in action. While Ekeler remains the best weapon of the group in space, having another pass-catching back available means fewer guaranteed checkdowns from Daniels. He stays in the Flex conversation due to his red-zone usage and screen-game efficiency, but his PPR floor gets a bit lower.