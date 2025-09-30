Fantasy Football Impact: Braelon Allen Suffers Apparent Knee Injury Vs Dolphins
Monday Night Football could not be going much worse for Braelon Allen. First, he fumbles while inches away from an impressive touchdown. Moments later, he injures his knee on the kickoff return. Trailing 10-0 at that point, it is now being speculated that Allen has a knee sprain, possibly a PCL, and he may very well not return to the game. This now becomes the Breece Hall show and we estimate the re-valuation of both Allen and Hall going forward.
Fantasy Football Impact
The impact is quite obvious in this situation. The Jets are run-first and when they do so effectively, they will be lethal. The upside of Hall alone has been top-five any given week, and top-ten on the season undoubtedly. Now with Allen potentially to miss time, Hall is a certified RB1 on your roster.
Currently, Hall is the RB33 on the season, pre-week four. After tonight, he could very well break back into the top 25. I do see better days ahead for this Jets team, so Hall should finish top 20, in my estimation. Without Allen, I believe that Hall will be a borderline top 10 running back on a weekly basis. If you did buy-low as I had suggested last week, your stock just went up on Breece. As for now, I would still buy his stock in this run-heavy offense. For that matter, the Jets threw the ball just one time on their opening drive of 12 plays.
Braelon Allen Injures His Knee on Monday Night Football vs Dolphins
It appears that Allen may have sprained his MCL on the kickoff return back in the first quarter. If this is the case, and IR stint is very likely. MCL sprains tend to see about a month, or so, of missed time. As explained, this will provide a huge boost to Hall going forward.
Allen has a 19% rush-share this year that will be allocated mostly back to Hall. Isaiah Davis will also get snaps as this team has really shown trust in the Jets RB3. He is not viable, but is a longshot handcuff is Hall also were to be injured.