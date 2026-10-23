Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Breece Hall Is Questionable For Week 7, Making Braelon Allen A Risky Option
It does not look like we will be getting any clarity on New York Jets running back Breece Hall ahead of Sunday's game. Hall, who has been sidelined with a quad injury since Week 3, was able to return to practice this week in a limited capacity, but is considered questionable to play. This likely means he will be a game-time decision, and we won't know whether or not he's playing until inactives are officially released about 90 minutes before their 1 PM EST kickoff.
Fantasy Impact
RB Breece Hall, New York Jets
We would put Hall on the wrong side of questionable for Week 7, but there is a chance that he plays. If he plays, you can put him into your lineups. However, there is also a chance that he's active but limited. That is the worst-case scenario.
If he does play, we would expect him to be in a committee. That should be good enough against the Miami Dolphins, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season. Still, unless he gets in a full practice on Friday, we'd expect them to give him one more week to get healthy.
This is a situation you will likely have to monitor closely right up until we get an official designation. If you are relying on Hall this week, make sure you have a pivot option because there is a good chance he won't play.
RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets
Allen has looked great since taking over for Hall and would be an outstanding option in Week 7 if Hall is ruled out. With Hall out, Allen is a borderline RB1 with week-winning upside. If Hall is active, Allen becomes a risky but viable flex option.
The best-case scenario for everyone is Hall getting one more week to get healthy and get a full week of practice in before returning. Hall gets healthy, and Allen gets one last strong start, rather than a potentially messy committee in a great matchup.
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21