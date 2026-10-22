Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Breece Hall Returns To Practice, Sending Braelon Allen's Week 7 Value Into Question

New York Jets running back Breece Hall was back on the practice field on Thursday for the first time since injuring his quad in Week 3. It is likely he returned in a limited capacity; however, we do not yet have an official designation.

Breece Hall (quadriceps) was "stretching with the rest of the team" at the start of Thursday's practice.



Via @antwanstaley pic.twitter.com/WNG7R8X0UY — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) October 22, 2026

This does not guarantee that he will play this week, but it's a huge step in the right direction. Braelon Allen has filled in admirably as the lead back in New York while Hall has been sidelined.

Fantasy Impact

RB Breece Hall, New York Jets

Getting back on the practice field is a great sign for Hall. We don't know if he'll be able to play this week, but this at least gives him a shot at being active on Sunday. At the very least, it appears that he should be able to go in Week 8 if he can't play in Week 7, barring any setbacks.

If Hall is active in Week 7, he is a must-start option against the Miami Dolphins, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season. However, there should be some concern about Allen cutting into his workload after playing so well in his absence. Quad injuries also come with the risk of re-injury, which could cause the Jets to ease him back into action.

RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets

Allen is a fantastic start this week if Hall is out, but becomes very risky if Hall plays. His full workload will likely be cut to single-digit carries if Hall is active. Even in a great matchup, that might not be enough volume in the Jets' offense. We view Allen as a must-start running back if Hall is out; nevertheless, he's a risky flex option at best if Hall is out there.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News