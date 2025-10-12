Fantasy Football Impact: Calvin Ridley, Puka Nacua, And 3 Other Week 6 NFL Injuries
With another week in the NFL, there was another round of huge injuries. Here are the five biggest ones and the impacts they have in fantasy football.
Calvin Ridley
After snagging a reception in the first quarter for 18 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders in week six, WR1 for the Tennessee Titans, Calvin Ridley, did not log another catch in the game. He was ruled questionable to return to the game with a hamstring injury, but ended up never returning.
If Ridley is out for any time in the future, two Titans pass catchers to keep an eye on are rookie WR Elic Ayomanor and TE Chig Okonkwo. Ayomanor has had big moments throughout the year, most notably scoring touchdowns in week two and three. Okonkwo has had a consistent role in this passing game in 2025, logging four or more catches in four out of six of the games he has played in this season.
Puka Nacua
Los Angeles Rams WR1, Puka Nacua, in a jump ball for a touchdown in double coverage, fell and hit the gridiron awkwardly. He initially got up after the impact but then opted to go back down, and was helped by trainers off the field and to the locker room. He was listed as questionable to return, which he ended up doing in the second half.
He had two catches for 28 yards in week six’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Neither of these came after he returned to play in the second half. Head coach of the Rams Sean McVay said in the team’s postgame that he is unsure if Nacua will play in week seven despite his return to play.
With Nacua out, Davante Adamas should be one of the better WR1 options in fantasy football. WR3 for the Rams, Jordan Whittington could also come into the picture as a potential flex play for fantasy owners with Nacua’s absence, but he would be a risky play. He had three catches for 23 yards in week six. This is the most receptions he has gotten in a game all year.
Emari Demercado
An already depleted backfield for the Arizona Cardinals took another hit in week six, with RB Emari Demercado suffering an ankle injury against the Indianapolis Colts. Since RB Trey Benson went on the Cardinals’ injured reserve, Demercado has been part of a committee backfield for the Cardinals.
With him not being out of that committee both RBs for the Cardinals, Michael Carter and Bam Knight should see a boost in their opportunity and overall production. Carter is listed as the team’s RB1 and in week six against the Colts he had nine carries for 34 yards and two catches for thirty yards. Knight in the game had 11 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown. He also had one catch for twenty yards in the contest.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Arizona Cardinals WR1 Marvin Harrison Jr. left the game in the second quarter of week six’s game against the Colts and did not return to the contest due to a concussion. Harrison Jr., after having some early-season struggles, started to hit his stride. In the past two weeks prior to week six, he had a combined 164 receiving yards and a touchdown.
If Harrison Jr. is out, TE1 Trey McBride will be leaned on more. Counting on any other Cardinals pass catchers in fantasy football seems a bit risky. Zay Jones is intriguing and led Arizona in week six in receiving yards, recording 79 yards. Even with this, he and the rest of the Cardinals' pass catchers should remain untouched for now, and fantasy owners should look elsewhere to fill their lineup.
Garrett Wilson
In what was an ugly morning game, WR1 Garrett Wilson struggled mightily against CB Pat Surtain II and the Denver Broncos defense as a whole. He had just three catches for 13 yards in the contest. Aaron Glenn informed the media after the game that Wilson is dealing with an injury. He played the whole game, but it appears he may of tweaked something in his his knee, and it has been reported he will likely have an MRI at some point in the week.
In fantasy football, Wilson has been the main guy Justin Fields has liked to target. A player to keep on eye on that could benefit from him being out is TE1 Mason Taylor. In the last three weeks, he has gotten the second-most targets on the team. If Wilson remains out, Taylor should be seen as a high-end TE streaming option.