Fantasy Football Impact: Puka Nacua Goes Down Hard with Foot Injury at Ravens
The football gods did us dirty today as Puka Nacua went down in a hard fall in the endzone. It appears that this was a foot injury, but we will wait for further details. Nacua also seemed to be grabbing his midsection, so there could be more to it than his foot. In due time, we will find out. As for now, we measure the fantasy football impact of this Rams offense without their star wideout.
Nacua returned to the sidelines about 15 minutes later. He is listed as available to return, but did not play in the first drive back. They will air caution in the second half.
Fantasy Football Impact
If Nacua misses time, the Rams offense will take a massive hit. There is no replacing an all-pro caliber athlete like Nacua. Others will see a workload increase but this offense should take a step back. Do not expect them to fall off a cliff, but it will be a reduction.
This will benefit the target share of Davante Adams. He is already thriving in a big way, but it does only go up. Nacua has a 34% target share where Adams is behind him with a 26% target share. Both are massive numbers, but you could expect Adams to be looking at a new share of 35%. It is huge, but warranted if need be.
As far as the touchdown opportunity on Adams, he has been a massively targeted receiver as is. I would not expect his touchdown output to increase a ton given his current output. He already has 32% of team red zone targets.
The balance of this pass-catching offense will now turn to Jordan Whittington and Tutu Atwell. Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen, and Colby Parkinson will also see a mixed role at the tight end position. Higbee could be fantasy viable, but not right away. He has been in the past so it is worth noting.
This should not affect Kyren Williams a ton, but you could expect the Rams to be a bit more run heavy. It all depends on how these games playout, but it does better help than hurt him.
At first glance, it is quite difficult to nail down the true injury of Nacua. However, the Rams is listed it as a foot injury so we can take what we've got here. It did not look great, but also not drastic. It will all depend on further testing for Nacua.
Luckily, it now appears that Nacua did not suffer anything drastic and he is expected to return to the game after halftime.