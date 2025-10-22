Jaxson Dart, Tyler Warren Surge in Our Week 8 Fantasy Football Rookie Stock Watch
In the world of rookies, some have been trending upwards while some have been falling. Jaxson Dart leads the charge as the Giants appear to be fully motivated behind their young quarterback. Quinshon Judkins and Cam Skattebo also hang in the balance as our newer offensive rookie of the year candidates. By now, most of these rookies have identified themselves within their offenses and their value should be quite clear to fantasy owners. This is where we view their stock after Week 7.
ROOKIE STOCK WATCH AFTER NFL WEEK 7
QUARTERBACKS
Cam Ward - Neutral
Ward has now passed for at least 220 Yards in his last three games. I do believe that Ward is going to be good in due time, just perhaps not to be seen much in his rookie year. The titans must look to an offensive mind as their next coach, such as Joe Brady or the rumored return of Arthur Smith.
Jaxson Dart - Very High
You can see very clearly when a team is rallied behind their quarterback. The whole team plays better football. This is the case with Dart. He is the future. Dart threw for 283 Yards, 3 Touchdowns in Denver.
Dillon Gabriel - Neutral
Gabriel has been a game manager, nothing more, nothing less. I lack to see anything exciting with the rookie, but credit to him for not turning the ball over. I am not sold that he will be the future.
RUNNING BACKS
Ashton Jeanty - Neutral
We know the talent that Jeanty has, it is very clear. The Raiders have lacked to help him reach his ultimate value. Jeanty has had breakout games this season and flops, much like his 6 Carries for 21 Yards in Week 7.
Quinshon Judkins - Very High
The rookie continues to be a star for the Browns. His stock is trending very highly for 2026 fantasy football. Judkins had 3 touchdowns this past week. He is pacing for 1,300 yards on the season.
Cam Skattebo - Very High
The Giants have bulldozer in the backfield. Skattebo is amazing and plays harder than pretty much anyone else in the NFL. So long that he stays healthy, he is the future with Dart in New York.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Neutral
He remains the lead back in Washington. He has not proved to been a star by any means, but Croskey-Merritt continues to play quality football. On any given week, he can break out in this offense. He is a solid RB2/FLEX.
TreVeyon Henderson - Falling
I do not understand what New England is doing here. They clearly do not trust and view Henderson as a scheme fit in their offense. As the Patriots are thriving, it appears that Henderson will lack to get more involved in the short-term. He is unstartable right now.
Woody Marks - Dipping
The Texans lack much excitability in their offense. The team is 2-4 and not even Nico Collins has stood out. For Marks to stand out will be a longshot despite his recent snap split with Nick Chubb. I'd rather be invested elsewhere.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Tetairoa McMillan - Slight Dip
McMillan has dipped in performance over his last two games, but there is no reason to panic. He will be just fine. Meanwhile, Xavier Legette has been the beneficiary.
Emeka Egbuka - High
Egbuka was never expected to play in Week 7, but he did. He did not play to maximum potential, but he looked great and should be back in the mix with his high value that has him top 10 at wide receiver.
Travis Hunter - Slight Rise
Many may be high on Hunter after Week 7, but you must consider the team statline. The Jaguars were chasing all second half. Trevor Lawrence threw 48 passes which 8 were completed to Hunter. This is great, but Lawrence will not be throwing that volume every game.
Matthew Golden - Neutral
He stays very involved with another four catches in Week 7. Golden exceeds league average with an Average Depth of Reception of 13.8 Yards. In a run-heavy offense, we lack to see very high upside on Golden, but he is a FLEX option.
Elic Ayomanor - Neutral
Not much has changed here. Ayomanor maintains 4-5 targets, or so, per game. He lacks upside in a poor offense.
Tez Johnson - High
The Buccaneers seem to think that they have found something in Johnson. Now that Mike Evans will be out for a long time, Johnson elevates to WR3/4 on the depth chart which does see notable deep sleeping value. Awesome story about Johnson and Bo Nix here.
TIGHT ENDS
Tyler Warren - High
It is very likely that Warren may end up winning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He now has a touchdown in three straight games.
Mason Taylor - High
The Jets do struggle, but Taylor does not. He is with a high target share on the Jets. If New York can figure out their quarterback issues in 2026, Taylor is a valuable draft asset.
Colston Loveland - Rising
Now that Loveland is healthy, his work is steadily rising in this offense. It appears clear to the eye that Ben Johnson is making sure that he will break into a big role, similar to that of Sam LaPorta. We love Loveland in Week 8.
Harold Fannin Jr. - Elevated
It is very difficult to rate Fannin Jr. too highly since he competes with David Njoku. However, he has fit this offense very well. If Njoku is gone in 2026, Fannin Jr. is a lucrative asset.