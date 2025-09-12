Fantasy Football Impact: Dallas Goedert Ruled Out Week 2
The Philadelphia Eagles just got some bad news. Their TE1, Dallas Goedert, will be out week two against the Kansas City Chiefs with a knee injury.
He suffered this injury in week one against the Dallas Cowboys and was a non-participant all week in the Eagles' practices. Here is the fantasy impact his injury news has.
Fantasy Impact Grant Calcaterra
With Goedert being out, the currently listed TE2 in Philadelphia is Grant Calcaterra. He filled in and started some games last year with Goedert missing games in 2024, and he showed that he can be a fantasy relevant TE with an increased role. In his third season in 2024, he had the most receiving yards he has had in a season to date, recording 298 yards on 24 receptions. If a fantasy manager has Goedert, Calcaterra can be a possible streaming option.
For DFS players, Calcaterra is an amazing value play. On DraftKings, he is currently priced at $2,500, and on FanDuel, he is listed at $4,100. He will also have an increased chance of having a breakout performance in the this spot, with Kansas City being their opponent. In 2024, the Chiefs gave up the seventh most fantasy points to tight ends.
Fantasy Impact On Other Eagles Pass Catchers
Volume for other Eagles receivers has a chance to go up, with one of those candidates being their WR1 A.J. Brown. Many fantasy managers were disappointed in his week one showing, and for good reason. He recorded one reception for eight yards in the game. This was lower than any fantasy output he had in 13 regular-season games last year.
Brown will have an even more increased opportunity of breaking out in week two, with the Chiefs allowing the third most passing yards in week one, giving up 304 yards to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Other TE Streaming Options
With Goedert being out here are a couple of other tight end streaming options besides Calcaterra for fantasy managers.
Jonnu Smith
One great option is Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith. In week one against the New York Jets, he had five receptions, on six targets, for 15 yards, and a touchdown. This performance ranked as the 10th best in PPR leagues. Smith had a strong close to his 2024 campaign with the Miami Dolphins, and in his brief stay in Pittsburgh, it seems that success streak may continue.
Dalton Schultz
Another streaming option is Houston Texans TE Dalton Schultz. He has had his fair share of breakout performances in the past and could be due for one in week two when the Texans take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Last year, the Bucs allowed the ninth most fantasy points by a team in the NFL. Two seasons ago, Schultz and the Texans played against Tampa Bay, and in that game, he had 10 receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown. Both Schultz and Smith in ESPN leagues are under 35% rostered. There are other potential options to fill Goedert's spot on the waivers, but these are two of the better ones.