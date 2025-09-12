Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Football Impact: Dallas Goedert Ruled Out Week 2

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert  has been ruled out for week two. Here is the fantasy effect of him being absent for the Eagles matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gray Deyo

Jul 24, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) addresses media during training camp at NovaCare Complex.
Jul 24, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) addresses media during training camp at NovaCare Complex. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Eagles just got some bad news. Their TE1, Dallas Goedert, will be out week two against the Kansas City Chiefs  with a knee injury.

He suffered this injury in week one against the Dallas Cowboys and was a non-participant all week in the Eagles' practices. Here is the fantasy impact his injury news has.

Fantasy Impact Grant Calcaterra

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Grant Calcaterra potential waiver wire add
Aug 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Grant Calcaterra (81) before action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

With Goedert being out, the currently listed TE2 in Philadelphia is Grant Calcaterra. He filled in and started some games last year with Goedert missing games in 2024, and he showed that he can be a fantasy relevant TE with an increased role. In his third season in 2024, he had the most receiving yards he has had in a season to date, recording 298 yards on 24 receptions. If a fantasy manager has Goedert, Calcaterra can be a possible streaming option.

For DFS players, Calcaterra is an amazing value play. On DraftKings, he is currently priced at $2,500, and on FanDuel, he is listed at $4,100. He will also have an increased chance of having a breakout performance in the this spot, with Kansas City being their opponent. In 2024, the Chiefs gave up the seventh most fantasy points to tight ends.

Fantasy Impact On Other Eagles Pass Catchers

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown
Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Volume for other Eagles receivers has a chance to go up, with one of those candidates being their WR1 A.J. Brown. Many fantasy managers were disappointed in his week one showing, and for good reason. He recorded one reception for eight yards in the game. This was lower than any fantasy output he had in 13 regular-season games last year.

Brown will have an even more increased opportunity of breaking out in week two, with the Chiefs allowing the third most passing yards in week one, giving up 304 yards to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Other TE Streaming Options

With Goedert being out here are a couple of other tight end streaming options besides Calcaterra for fantasy managers.

Jonnu Smith

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith streaming option
Jul 24, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith (81) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

One great option is Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith. In week one against the New York Jets, he had five receptions, on six targets, for 15 yards, and a touchdown. This performance ranked as the 10th best in PPR leagues. Smith had a strong close to his 2024 campaign with the Miami Dolphins, and in his brief stay in Pittsburgh, it seems that success streak may continue.

Dalton Schultz

Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz streaming option
Jun 10, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) participates in a drill during an NFL football minicamp at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Another streaming option is Houston Texans TE Dalton Schultz. He has had his fair share of breakout performances in the past and could be due for one in  week two when the Texans take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Last year, the Bucs allowed the ninth most fantasy points by a team in the NFL. Two seasons ago, Schultz and the Texans played against Tampa Bay, and in that game, he had 10 receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown.  Both Schultz and Smith in ESPN leagues are under 35% rostered. There are other potential options to fill Goedert's spot on the waivers, but these are two of the better ones.

