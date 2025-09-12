Eagles $10 Million Solution After Dallas Goedert Injury
The Philadelphia Eagles have some questions at tight end heading into their Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert did not practice either Wednesday or Thursday this week due to a knee injury. As of writing, the Eagles haven't released the injury report for Friday, but there's at least some concern with Goedert's knee. If he's not able to go on Sunday, that would open up an opportunity for Grant Calcaterra to step into a big role. The Eagles also have Kylen Granson who had one catch for one yard Week 1.
There were rumors for a good chunk of the offseason about Goedert's future with the Eagles. There was a time around the NFL Draft in which it seemed like he could be traded, but nothing came to fruition. The Eagles didn't draft a tight end and eventually restructured Goedert's deal to keep him around for the 2025 season.
Right now, the Eagles don't have a long-term solution at tight end, barring a new long-term deal with Goedert.
Could the Eagles add a new playmaker?
With Goedert dealing with some injury troubles, it could make sense to at least look around for another option anf the team that the Eagles should look closely at is the Atlanta Falcons.
Atlanta has one of the most polarizing tight ends in football in Kyle Pitts Sr. He had a good Week 1 with seven catches for 59 yards. He had over 600 receiving yards in each of the last two years after 356 in 2022. His best season was his rookie season when he had 1,026 yards after being selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Before the season started, The Athletic's Jeff Howe shared there is rumblings around the league that Pitts could be available ahead of the trade deadline if the Falcons struggle.
"This is an important upcoming stretch for tight end Kyle Pitts, the athletically gifted No. 4 pick from the 2021 draft who is playing on his fifth-year option," Howe said. "Pitts has averaged 49 catches and 663 yards over his first four seasons with 10 total touchdowns. Teams have been under the impression Pitts could have been available in a trade in the past, and that could be the case if the Falcons stumble before the Nov. 5 deadline. The obstacle there, though, would be the balance of Pitts’ $10.878 million salary."
The Eagles aren't afraid to make any moves. The Falcons lost Week 1. If they stack up a few more, why not give them a call and see if the Eagles can land a new, young tight end? Pitts will be a free agent after the season. He had a four-year rookie deal worth over $32 million. The fifth year was picked up and carries a $10.878 million salary this year.
