Fantasy Football Impact: Dalton Kincaid Week 11 Injury Update
The Buffalo Bills in week 10 are coming off a loss that the large majority of people did not see coming. They fell to 6-3 on the year, losing 30-13 to the Miami Dolphins. To add to the pain of the loss, the Bills' TE1 Dalton Kincaid was injured in the third quarter of the contest.
Latest Injury News: Dalton Kincaid
Kincaid aggravated his hamstring against the Dolphins after running a route, and after initially being ruled as questionable to return to the game, he was later ruled out. As of now, head coach of the Bills, Sean McDermott,t, recently said that Kincaid is considered week to week. This week, Kincaid did not practice with the Bills on Monday or Tuesday.
The loss of Kincaid, potentially missing time past week 10, is a devastating blow to the Bills’ offense. So far this season, he is second on the team in receiving yards. He has 29 receptions for 448 yards and touchdowns. He sits behind WR1 for Buffalo Khallil Shakir, who has 457 yards, 45 receptions, and 3 TDs. Fantasy managers who have Kincaid may not have to look far for a replacement.
TE2 for Buffalo Dalton Kincaid has experience being a TE1 and has had some success doing so. He played that role for the Bills in his rookie season in 2023. In 16 games, he had 73 receptions for 673 yards and two TDs. He ranked 10th in most receiving yards amongst TEs that season.
Other Possible Fantasy TE Streamers
A couple of other readily available TEs on most leagues' waiver wire at the moment that could fill the void of Kincaid being out are Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Cade Otton and Seattle Seahawks TE AJ Barner.
Cade Otton
Fantasy managers in need of a TE should not hesitate to add Otton, as he may be the best TE option available on most waiver wires. The same consistency that made him a top TE in 2024 is back now this year. After going the first four weeks of the season with just a combined six receptions for 34 receiving yards, Otton has recorded at least four receptions and 40 receiving yards or more in the five games that followed. He is coming off his best game of the season, logging nine receptions for 82 yards. Ahead of the waiver wire deadline for week 11 in ESPN fantasy leagues, Otton is 34.7% rostered.
AJ Barner
Barner has slowed down in production the last couple of weeks, but still has several good games this year that make him a solid add. In games four through six for Seattle in PPR fantasy formats, Barner had 10 or more fantasy points. On average, in those games, he played in 78% or more snaps. Over the past three weeks which Barner has only had four receptions for 31 yards, he has played in 84% or more of the team’s snaps in two out of three games. He only played in 34% of snaps this past week, but that can be chalked up to the Seahawks not utilizing their passing attack after taking a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter. Barner is currently just 10.2% rostered in ESPN fantasy leagues.