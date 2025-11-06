Fantasy Football Week 10 Red Zone Report: AJ Barner Benefits from the Tush-Push
As they saying goes, gold is at the end of the rainbow. In this case, points are at the end zone. Better yet, fantasy points are found in the red zone. The best fantasy football assets will score often in the Red Zone. The goal of our Red Zone Report is to show you who is thriving when they find themselves in the Red Zone.
WIDE RECEIVING LEADERS
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Ja'Marr Chase, and Davante Adams have continued to extend their lead. They are the highest targeted assets in the league. We are entering week 10 and that means that these players are seeing 2-3 Red Zone Targets in most games. That makes them extremely likely to score, regardless of their opponent.
When betting on touchdown scorers, you must look at this list. It is not always as simple as Puka Nacua or Zay Flowers being good. They must be fit into the teams' red zone offense.
Drake London has been a pleasant riser on our report. The Falcons have been up and down on offense, but Londong scored three times against the Patriots in Week 9. Mind you, that was meant to be a very poor matchup for London. I would imagine that London will remain highly involved down the stretch. If you can buy him, I would do it. London may finish out with Top-6 Wide Receiving value.
Keenan Allen and Troy Franklin have proved to have clear, high-usage roles in their Red Zone offenses. Neither player in technically the WR1 on their teams, but they have output to support it. Sutton is the best Fantasy Football Wide Receiver on the Broncos, but Franklin is out-targeting him with more touchdowns. For that reason, he is a WR2 in Fantasy Football.
Take Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown and combine their stats. Then, take that number and multiply is by 1.5-to-2X. That is what Rice would likely have for his season-long output if he had played every Chiefs game this season. Brown will fall on this list while Rice tracks to St. Brown and Chase status.
Josh Downs and Michael Pittman Jr. both show up, as they should. The Colts are a top-3 offense in football. Of course, they support two wide receivers. Unfortunately, it will become difficult to decide which of these two have better upside on a week-to-week basis, but they both are generally startable, especially Pittman Jr.
As long as Romeo Doubs is on the football field, he is a massive player. Tucker Kraft is now out for the season, elevating Doubs to #1 pass catcher status. His is a certified WR2.
DK Metcalf is a favorite of Aaron Rodgers. He seems to be lacking a high quantity of receptions, but everytime he catches the ball, it goes for many yards or a score much of the time.
RUNNING BACK LEADERS
Jonathan Taylor and Josh Jacobs are both league-winning assets right now. They are the two highest scoring running backs and both came from outside of the Top-5 drafted running backs. Taylor will face a tougher upcoming schedule, but he should also remain in contention to finish as RB1.
Christian McCaffrey is another league-winner, but at less drafted value. He was picked in the Top-5 of many drafts, but he is living up to his name. McCaffrey has not been injured all year (fingers-crossed) and we knew that, if healthy, he would produce these numbers.
Javonte Williams is the greatest league-winner of all. He has 8 total touchdowns and is the likelist touchdown scorer on the Cowboys week-to-week. Nothing will be changing here.
Jahmyr Gibbs, Kyren Williams, James Cook, and De'Von Achane surprise no one here. One would say that they should be higher on the list. We do still have four-to-five more weeks until the fantasy playoffs, so there is plenty of time to rise even further on this list.
Kareem Hunt is an RB1 until Pacheco returns. He scored in Week 9 and will be likely to do so in every game that he is the RB1. It may be 2025, but he is still producing.
Ashton Jeanty benefits as a high-volume running back. He has about 80% of running back Red Zone touches on the Raiders. Despite limited production, that metric will find him on this list.
Zach Charbonnet has continued to beat out Kenneth Walker in the Red Zone. Logic makes little sense as Walker is a much better player, but I suppose they like the bigger body.
TIGHT END LEADERS
Tucker Kraft has been wonderful all year long, but he is out for the season. We can expect Luke Musgrave to have a great role, but he will not be Kraft.
Trey McBride and Jake Ferguson are target-gods. They have nearly two Red Zone targets per game. They each are highly efficient with (5) Red Zone Touchdowns. These are guys that will be key pieces when the team pops up on the Red Zone channel.
Tyler Warren and Theo Johnson are the other high-volume tight ends. Warren could be even higher if this offense did not have so many lucrative weapons. Johnson is the target favorite of Jaxson Dart right now.
AJ Barner — it is one thing to note his pass-catching success. It is another thing to realize his tush-push upside. The Seahawks run a highly efficient tush push that has Barner under center. They have done it twice and it will happen again.
Zach Ertz is highly used, but now he has to see some caution with Mariota seemingly the quarterback for the rest of the season. Until some others, Ertz is very touchdown reliant.