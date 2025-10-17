Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Football Impact: David Njoku Listed as Out Week 7 Against the Dolphins

David Njoku has been listed out this Sunday with a knee injury. This boosts his counterpart, Harold Fannin Jr.

Thomas Carelli

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) looks on from the sidelines during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) looks on from the sidelines during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

The forecast in Cleveland this weekend is windy with a side of hurt. Why? David Njoku is another key player on either team that will be out this week. The implications of his injury will be limited given the weather, but it is still very vital whether that comes up on paper, or not. This will boost the play of his counterparts. We will analyze the impact right now.

Fantasy Football Impact

We must first take notice of the weather forecast. This game is projecting to have 30 MPH winds with 50 MPH gusts in the rain. This will make it extremely difficult to pass the ball down the field. Any passes beyond 10 yards will be of much lower probability. The last time we witnessed a game of similar weather, the Bills and Patriots combined for just 32 passing attempts, 30 of which were on Buffalo's side of the ball.

What we can expect is a heavy run-game and short passing game for the Browns. This could have actually benefited Njoku given his shorter passing role, but perhaps with limited upside given low average depth of target. He will now be out and Harold Fannin Jr. is elevated.

Fannin Jr has a very respectable target share of 17% this year. Njoku has a target share of 16% for four catches per game. The offense may cut their passing in half, but of those now two additional catches, they could both see Fannin Jr.

The injury and the weather offset eachother today. In the grand scheme of things, Fannin Jr. likely retains similar value with with a higher ceiling. He is the only player affected highly by the Njoku injury. Njoku is not a premier pass blocking tight end.

Stock Watch

Similar Value, Higher Ceiling on Harold Fannin Jr.

Waiver Wire Options

Harold Fannin Jr (58% Owned)

Evan Engram (56% Owned)

Juwan Johnson (37% Owned)

Mason Taylor (28% Owned)

David Njoku to be Out in Week 7 Versus Dolphins

Njoku missed practice all week and optimism was low on the scale for an earning of active status. Last week, he went down grasping at his knee. The injury never appeared to be massive, but it proved enough to keep him out this Sunday.

The true injury has not been confirmed, but it can be speculated to be a strain and just a minor soft tissue matter. He should be expected back sooner than later, but we will keep an eye on him for the time being.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Thomas Carelli
THOMAS CARELLI

Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.

Home/Injuries