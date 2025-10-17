Fantasy Football Impact: David Njoku Listed as Out Week 7 Against the Dolphins
The forecast in Cleveland this weekend is windy with a side of hurt. Why? David Njoku is another key player on either team that will be out this week. The implications of his injury will be limited given the weather, but it is still very vital whether that comes up on paper, or not. This will boost the play of his counterparts. We will analyze the impact right now.
Fantasy Football Impact
We must first take notice of the weather forecast. This game is projecting to have 30 MPH winds with 50 MPH gusts in the rain. This will make it extremely difficult to pass the ball down the field. Any passes beyond 10 yards will be of much lower probability. The last time we witnessed a game of similar weather, the Bills and Patriots combined for just 32 passing attempts, 30 of which were on Buffalo's side of the ball.
What we can expect is a heavy run-game and short passing game for the Browns. This could have actually benefited Njoku given his shorter passing role, but perhaps with limited upside given low average depth of target. He will now be out and Harold Fannin Jr. is elevated.
Fannin Jr has a very respectable target share of 17% this year. Njoku has a target share of 16% for four catches per game. The offense may cut their passing in half, but of those now two additional catches, they could both see Fannin Jr.
The injury and the weather offset eachother today. In the grand scheme of things, Fannin Jr. likely retains similar value with with a higher ceiling. He is the only player affected highly by the Njoku injury. Njoku is not a premier pass blocking tight end.
Stock Watch
Similar Value, Higher Ceiling on Harold Fannin Jr.
Waiver Wire Options
Harold Fannin Jr (58% Owned)
Evan Engram (56% Owned)
Juwan Johnson (37% Owned)
Mason Taylor (28% Owned)
Njoku missed practice all week and optimism was low on the scale for an earning of active status. Last week, he went down grasping at his knee. The injury never appeared to be massive, but it proved enough to keep him out this Sunday.
The true injury has not been confirmed, but it can be speculated to be a strain and just a minor soft tissue matter. He should be expected back sooner than later, but we will keep an eye on him for the time being.