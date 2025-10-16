Fantasy Football Impact: Cleveland Projects 50+ MPH Wind Gusts for Dolphins-Browns
The weather forecast is looking real dicey in Cleveland and we may in store for a wild event with huge fantasy implications. Forecasts suggest that we can have wind gusts up to 50-60 MPH. This is a little overplayed, but it will still be extremely windy all day long. This will drastically limit the pass and kicking games and promote the run games. This will change the game plan on both sides of the ball as so we must adjust our fantasy outlook accordingly.
Fantasy Football Impact
As we near Sunday we will gain better clarity on the true weather forecast. However, it does appear very likely that we are in for extreme winds and that will promote the run game on both sides of the ball.
Both of these teams rate in the top five heaviest of passing offenses in the NFL. The Browns are 3rd highest at 65% and the Dolphins are 5th highest at 63%. In a whim, they must flip that script.
We can expect the run volume to nearly double in this game. It is hard to truly nail down a number, but I would speculate that we can now see 70% of plays being a run. You cannot pass a ball over ten yards down the field with these crazy winds. Those plays will come out in desperation rather than strategy.
On the flip side, defenses will be able to telegraph the run and stack the box. We can project a very low-scoring game of a field position battle. De'Von Achane and Quinshon Judkins will see increase value, but not as drastically as one might think. The higher the volume, the less efficiency there is, therefore counteracting each other.
If you own either kicker in this game, it is a no brainer that they must be benched. .
Stock Watch
Value increase on all running backs, especially in the red zone, but with limited chances to find themselves down the field. Achane and Judkins are must-starts.
No backups will be viable starters.
Massive hits to Jaylen Waddle, Darren Waller, Jerry Jeudy, David Njoku, Harold Fannin Jr. Tight ends take a lesser hit than wide receiver given their shorter average depths of target. Consider benching all of them.
50+ MPH Wind Gusts Projected for Sunday is Cleveland
The current tagline is stating that 50-60 MPH wind gusts may occur this Sunday. Though that is true, that number is to gain clicks. In truth, the wind looks to be consistently around 25-35 MPH, but gusts can still definitely be hitting 50 MPH. Anything over 20 MPH will make the passing and kicking games very difficult. This makes it near impossible.
Added, there will be rain. The forecast suggest a 94% chance of rain, although it will be just 64 degrees, or so.
The last time we had a game with a forecast as such it was 2021 in Buffalo. The Patriots won this game, 14-10, and Mac Jones attempted just three passes. Josh Allen attempted 30 passes, but only completed half of them for 145 Yards. For scoring context, their other game that season had a final score of 33-21.
We can anticipate much less scoring and much more running plus fourth down attempts. Be sure to stay tuned into the weather forecast as Sunday approaches and know that all non-running backs have extreme risk in fantasy football.