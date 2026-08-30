Fantasy Football Impact: Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan Latest Injury News

Through training camp, the WRs of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten pretty banged up. Their WR1, Emeka Egbuka, and WR3, Jalen McMillan, over the past month in the lead-up to the regular season, have picked up injury designations.

Egbuka got a toe injury in a joint practice against the New York Jets, and McMillan sustained a left knee injury in the midst of training camp.

Head Coach of Tampa Bay, Todd Bowles, recently commented on his two WRs, giving some insight into their availability for the Bucs' Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jalen McMillan And Emeka Egbuka Injury Updates

Fox Sports beat writer for Tampa Bay, Greg Auman, said the following on X.

“Bowles said he expects Jalen McMillan and "hopefully" Emeka Egbuka to be ready for Week 1, doesn't think they'll need to carry an extra receiver on the 53 to offset short-term injuries.”

Those comments from Bowles are certainly encouraging for McMillan. But regarding Egbuka, fantasy owners should have slight concerns. He should not miss serious time, but it does seem like there is a possibility that he does not play in Week 1.

Jalen McMillan

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) catches the ball in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before McMillan had his minor knee injury, going into the 2026 season, injuries were already a major concern. In 2025, he only played in four games due to a major neck injury. That completely derailed the momentum he picked up as a fantasy prospect in the latter half of his rookie season of 2024.

In 2024, from Week 14 to Week 18, McMillan averaged 4.8 receptions and 63.2 receiving yards per game. Over that span, he also logged seven TDs and, in PPR fantasy formats, he was WR19.

Coming into 2026, he has one of the higher upsides as a fantasy player in his ADP range. In PPR formats in ESPN leagues, his ADP is WR60, and in Sleeper leagues, it is WR72.

Emeka Egbuka

Aug 6, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Egbuka in year two has WR10 or better fantasy potential. That stems from him having a breakout rookie season—recording 63 receptions, 938 receiving yards, and six TDs–and also with longtime Tampa Bay WR1 Mike Evans now being on the San Francisco 49ers.

Egbuka did have a pretty poor close to the 2025 season. In his last eight games, he had over 50 receiving yards just one time. Also, over that stretch, he did not score a single touchdown. Despite that underwhelming run of production and even as just a second-year player, Egbuka should be the player Baker Mayfield leans on the most in Tampa Bay's pass game, as he is the most talented and dynamic WR that the Bucs currently have.`

Fantasy managers, even if Egbuka misses a couple of weeks, should still take him where his current ADP is. For PPR in ESPN leagues, Egbuka is WR19, and in Sleeper Leagues he is WR18. Last season in PPR, he finished as WR23. With the increased opportunity mentioned, with Evans being gone, that should be the lowest production level Egbuka has over his next several seasons in the NFL.

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