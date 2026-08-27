Should Fantasy Managers Worry About Mike Evans' Latest Injury News?

In his first season with the San Francisco 49ers, Veteran WR Mike Evans has already been dealing with some injuries.

Evans has been fairly healthy over his now 13-year NFL career. However, he is coming off a 2025 season where he played a career-low eight games. So the fact that he is already picking up designations is at least eye-raising.

Mike Evans Injury Update

Evans earlier in training camp was dealing with a minor quadriceps strain. He is now dealing with a minor groin strain. He got this after running a deep route in a 49ers practice on Sunday, Aug. 23. ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler said the following on X regarding Evans.

“49ers wide receiver Mike Evans plans to play Week 1 despite dealing with injuries this camp, per a source. His latest, a groin issue, is considered minor barring a change."

So should fantasy managers be concerned about Evans's current injury? No. But they should be concerned about his long term health. If things are popping up now without regular-season games having even been played, that is absolutely concerning.

If Evans were to miss any time in 2026, here are a couple of players on the 49ers whose fantasy ceilings would take a significant boost.

Deebo Samuel

Aug 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel (19) during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With WR Deebo Samuel back on the 49ers, he is a sneaky fantasy football sleeper early in the 2026 season, with WR Ricky Pearshall out for the year and TE George Kittle possibly also missing time. If Evans were to miss anytime he could become the team’s WR1, and based on what he did with the Washington Commanders last season, he could fare well in that role.

In 2025, Samuel had 727 receiving yards, 72 receptions (most since 2021), and six TDs.

Samuel, with the combination of the mentioned current injuries to 49ers' pass catchers, his stats rising from the 2024 season to 2025, and his experience playing with 49ers QB Brock Purdy, it is not a bad idea to draft him slightly above his current ADP. In PPR formats in ESPN leagues, Samuel’s ADP is WR48, and in Sleeper Leagues it is WR52.

De’Zhaun Stribling

Aug 6, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (15) during training camp at SAP Performance Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie WR De'Zhaun Stribling has been trending up as a potential fantasy breakout candidate all of training camp. In the two preseason games he has played so far, he has been ultra-impressive, logging a combined 11 receptions on 13 targets for 109 yards. Stribling put up these stats while playing in just 36 snaps.

Stribling does appear to have the talent level to work his way above Samuel on San Francisco's depth chart, where he could then be in line to be WR1 if Evans misses time. His current ADP for PPR formats in ESPN fantasy leagues is WR54, while in Sleeper fantasy leagues it is WR57. Fantasy managers should feel comfortable drafting him in the WR49 to WR45 range. He has high upside, especially with a QB who was one of the better fantasy QBs late in the 2025 season.

Purdy, in his last four games of the 2025 season, had an 11-3 TD-to-INT ratio and was QB2 in fantasy football over that stretch.

More NFL Fantasy News On SI