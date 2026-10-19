Fantasy Football Impact: If Mike Evans Is Ruled OUT For MNF, Should You Start Brandin Cooks Or Jacob Cowing?

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans is considered a game-time decision on Monday Night Football due to injuries to his ribs and Achilles. Evans missing practice and being a game-time call is nothing new, and he has played every game this season despite that; however, this week it seems more serious, with 49ers beat writer Larry Krueger casting doubt on his availability for tonight's game, saying, "Based on what I saw, I’d be very surprised if Mike Evans plays on Monday."



Just came off the field at #49ers’ Saturday practice. Based on what I saw, I’d be very surprised if Mike Evans plays on Monday. He was off to the side . Kyle Shanahan will likely give us the official word within the hour so stay tuned. — Larry Krueger (@sportslarryk) October 17, 2026

Fantasy Impact



WR Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers



If Evans is ruled out on Monday night, with Deebo Samuel already ruled out, we really don't know which wide receivers to target in San Francisco. Hopefully, Evans is able to get on the field, because this WR corps will be a mess otherwise.



WR Jacob Cowing, San Francisco 49ers



Cowing is who we are guessing will serve as the WR1 if Evans can't go. Last week, with Samuel exiting early, Crowing played 43% of the offensive snaps. Only Evans played more snaps at the position. He only saw one target, but he was out there and had the ball thrown his way.



WR Brandin Cooks, San Francisco 49ers



Cooks has only been with the team for a few weeks; nevertheless, he was also out there last week for 40% of the offensive snaps. He is now 33 years old, but he is a name fantasy owners recognize, and he could end up in some lineups tonight if Evans is inactive.



WR Jordan Watkins, San Francisco 49ers



Watkins is also in the mix. He wasn't too far behind Cowing and Cooks last week, playing 37% of the offensive snaps. Since he wasn't targeted, it's hard to make much of a case for him, but he does have a chance to have a huge role this week.



TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers



Kittle should be in line for a massive game on Monday night. It would shock us if he wasn't the team's leading pass-catcher tonight. We could see other non-wide receivers get heavily involved in the offense as well. Christian McCaffrey and even Luke Farrell could also see increased roles in this game.



QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers



At this point, Purdy has lost his top six wide receivers if Evans doesn't play. That would include De'Zhaun Stribling, Ricky Pearsall, Demarcus Robinson, and Christian Kirk, along with Evans and Samuel.



We would expect that this would have to catch up with him eventually, but it hasn't yet. The 49ers also have some of the best pass-catchers outside of the position in the league. You should still be confident if you are starting Purdy tonight against the Washington Commanders.

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