Week 6 Fantasy Football Final Injury Report: AJ Brown, Quinshon Judkins, And Updates On All The Top Stars

Friday is here, and final injury reports are in for all of Sunday's games. We have all the key injuries to the top fantasy football stars that you need to know about before setting your lineups this week. This is our final fantasy football injury report for Week 6.

Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts was a shocking addition to the injury report this week when he was ruled out with a blood clot. The severity of this injury could vary significantly, so we do not know when or if he'll return to action this season. We'd expect that Tanner McKee will get the start this week.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson appeared close to returning from his ankle injury this week, but was ultimately ruled out. Tyler Huntley will get a second consecutive start in his place.

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Despite practicing in full this week, Williams is still listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. He certainly seems to be trending toward playing this week, but there is a chance the team gives him one more week to get healthy.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mayfield will not return this week after his thumb swelled up while working to return from injury. He seems to be getting closer to a return but still has no definitive timetable. Jalon Daniels will get another start.

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

After suffering a rib injury last week that forced him to miss overtime, he is good to go for Week 6. All the Falcons' pass-catchers benefit from him being active over any of the other options.

Running Backs

Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

Judkins is considered questionable for Week 6 with a foot injury and is shaping up to be a game-time call. With Dylan Sampson ruled out and Raheim Sanders landing on IR, Jaleel McLaughlin is projected to be the lead back if Judkins can't go, with Audric Estime working in behind him.

TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

It was a wild week for Henderson, who went from potentially landing on IR with a high-ankle sprain to returning to practice just days later. He is officially listed as questionable and seems like he has a good shot at playing. If he does play, there is a shot that he's limited, and the team leans on Rhamondre Stevenson a bit more than usual.

Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Love has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Tyler Allgeier will get the start in Week 6 and is a viable fantasy option.

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Barkley has once again been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Dameon Pierce is expected to lead the backfield in a battered Eagles offense.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

JCM was unable to practice on Friday with a groin injury and is questionable for Week 6. With the game being on Monday Night Football, he still has time to be ruled out or removed from the injury report.

Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

Monagai will miss another game with a toe injury, leaving a full workload for D'Andre Swift. Roschon Johnson could mix in at times as well.

Breece Hall, New York Jets

The Jets have ruled out Braelon Allen with a quad injury. Braelon Allen is in line for another start.

David Montgomery, Houston Texans

Montgomery has been ruled out with a groin injury, and Woody Marks is expected to handle a hefty workload.

Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers

Dowdle is once again questionable with a toe injury and looks like he's on the right side of questionable. It looked that way last week too, and he didn't end up playing. We don't know what his workload will end up looking like since Jaylen Warren has exploded in his absence. He was on the other side of this same situation last year in Carolina with Chuba Hubbard.

Wide Receivers

AJ Brown, New England Patriots

Brown still has a chance to return this week from his ankle injury after practicing all week, but the Patriots will not let us know until later today. We will have an update as soon as we get word on his status for Sunday's game.

Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Rice has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. The bye week was not enough time for him to get right. Xavier Worthy and Cyrus Allen are expected to lead the WR corps.

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Smith has been cleared to return and will return from his hamstring injury in Week 6. He will return to a situation with a backup quarterback.

DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills

Moore will once again be a game-time decision this week. After being ruled out last week, we are not confident that he will suit up this week either. We are leaning towards him being on the wrong side of questionable.

Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

Evans hasn't practiced all week with multiple injuries, but that has been the case for the entire season. He's not a lock to play, but it would be a bit of a surprise if he missed Monday Night Football.

Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

McConkey and Quentin Johnston have both been removed from the injury report, but head coach Jim Harbaugh has also stated that he doesn't know if they will be on a snap count. They are both extremely risky starts against the Kansas City Chiefs.

DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

Metcalf is dealing with an illness and is listed as questionable. We'd expect him to play, but this is still something to monitor.

Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders

After missing last week with a hamstring injury, he returned to practice on Friday and is listed as questionable. The Commanders play on Monday Night Football, so he will have an extra day to heal up.

Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets

Cooper has been activated from the IR and will play this week. He could be in for an increased role with Adonai Mitchell ruled out and Kenyon Sadiq in the concussion protocol.

Tight Ends

Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Warren was added to the injury report on Friday with a groin issue and is listed as questionable. That's about all we know now, but being added to the injury report on a Friday with a soft-tissue injury isn't a good sign.

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

Sadiq is in the concussion protocol and is listed as questionable for Week 6. We should know at some point today whether he clears the protocol or not.

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