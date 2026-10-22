Fantasy Football Impact: Jeremiyah Love Missing Week 7, Makes Tyler Allgeier And Bam Knight Flex Starts

Arizona Cardinals first-round rookie running back Jeremiyah Love is not expected to play in Week 7. The team has decided to give him some time off because he is dealing with an ankle injury, so it makes sense that they wouldn't put him back on the field until he's back to 100%. Fantasy Football owners will be without him once again on Sunday.

Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is expected to practice Thursday and "is in line to play Monday against the Cowboys."



Via @MikeGarafolo pic.twitter.com/a1iZ7CXZ7j — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) October 22, 2026

Fantasy Impact

RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

It's tough to be without Love, but as long as you can survive a few weeks, they are doing what's best for his long-term fantasy value. A fully healthy Love has league-winning upside down the stretch. The sacrifice now will be worth it come fantasy football playoff time.

RB Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

Despite being outplayed by Knight in Week 6, we still view Allgeier as the lead back in Arizona with Love out. However, this could be much more of a split backfield than we expected prior to last week's game.

Allgeier led the Cardinals backfield with 18 carries and played on 56% of the offensive snaps. He also saw two targets, matching Knight's targets. His production was not up to par, rushing for 38 yards at 2.1 yards per carry and catching one of his targets for 10 yards.

How this backfield will be split up is unclear, both on the ground and in the air, but the one defined role is that Allgeier will get the goal-line work in a strong matchup against the Denver Broncos, who are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. That is enough to make him the better option in this backfield.

RB Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals

While we lean toward Allgeier this week, no one should be surprised if Knight outperforms after last week. His Week 6 performance undoubtedly carved out a role for him in Week 7. He played on 44% of the offensive snaps and carried the ball 15 times for 80 yards at 5.3 yards per carry, while catching both his targets for 18 yards.

If you need a flex option this week, Knight is a viable option. He will be climbing up our rankings now that it looks like Love is going to be ruled out again this week.

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