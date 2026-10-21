Jeremiyah Love Missing Week 7 With Injury Would Make Tyler Allgeier And Bam Knight Fantasy Football Relevant Again

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love was not able to return to practice on Wednesday. He missed Week 6 with an ankle injury and could be in danger of missing Week 7. Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight took over the backfield in his absence. This will be a situation to monitor closely leading up to the Cardinals' Week 7 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Jeremiyah Love (ankle), per head coach Mike LaFleur, will not practice Wednesday.



Via @DaniSureck pic.twitter.com/hMQn4cfx6Q — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) October 21, 2026

Fantasy Impact

RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

If Love is able to get on the field, he is a locked-in starter against the Denver Broncos, who are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. The Cardinals are giving him time off to get him fully healthy, so if he's back, it's safe to assume he's fully healthy.

Unfortunately, missing practice today is the first step toward potentially missing another week. This is a situation to monitor closely that could go either way, but we view him as being on the wrong side of questionable as of today.

RB Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

As expected, Allgeier led the Cardinals' backfield in Week 6 with Love out, playing on 56% of the team's offensive snaps and leading the team with 18 carries. He was also targeted twice in the passing attack. Allgeier finished the game with 38 yards on 2.1 yards per carry and one catch for 10 yards.

However, he was outperformed by Knight, who saw a much larger role than we were anticipating. We would expect this to be a similar split in Week 7, given how successful they were in Week 6. Allgeier will handle any goal-line work; other than that, the carries and targets could be a near split once again.

RB Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals

Knight was one of the biggest surprises of the day on Sunday. He looked great, carrying the ball 15 times for 80 yards on 5.3 yards per carry, and catching both his targets for 18 yards. His efficiency was impressive, and he earned a place in this offense if Love misses any additional time.

If Knight is on your waiver wire, he should be preemptively scooped up just in case Love doesn't play. He could be a strong spot start in a great matchup. If nothing else, you don't want your opponent to get their hands on him.

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