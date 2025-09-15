Fantasy Football Impact: JJ McCarthy, Aaron Jones Injured for Minnesota Vikings
It is Monday are injuries are back in the news as they always will be. The Vikings appear to the the losers of the injury report with JJ McCarthy and Aaron Jones both to miss Week 3, and potentially longer. McCarthy is dealing with an ankle injury while Jones has a hamstring issue. This obviously affects the Vikings as they face the Bengals this upcoming Sunday.
Fantasy Football Impact of JJ McCarthy & Aaron Jones Injuries
The first order of business is the McCarthy injury. The team is hopeful that his injury is just for Week 3, but for now, Carson Wentz finds himself as the starter. Kevin O'Connell has famously been a quarterback genius, but that does not mean that it will translate to Carson Wentz. He only has two starts over the past two seasons. In these games, Wentz is a combined 27-41 for 261 Yards, 2 Touchdowns and 1 Interception. These games were also both in Week 18.
I do not anticipate Carson Wentz to be very good, but he may be servicable enough. He does not have any fantasy football value unless you are in a truly deep league of 16 teams, at the minimum. This game is survive and advance.
As for Justin Jefferson and TJ Hockenson, they are both must-starts, but with reduced value. McCarthy has not been elite by any means, but he slings the football. I am not so sure that Wentz will be permitted to sling the ball as much as McCarthy and that a run-script is likely more in store. Jefferson should drop a few spots on the rankings, as does TJ Hockenson.
Jordan Mason receives a notable dump in value. I believe that he is as good as Aaron Jones, and now he doubles his touches. The touchdown opportunity is of concern, but in doubling touches, it does go up by default. Mason is a start.
Long-Term Outlook
If JJ McCarthy is out more than one week, it does not change a ton for me. So long as Jefferson and Hockenson are healthy, they are must-start players. You do not bench them ever.
If Aaron Jones is out long-term, Jordan Mason becomes a very solid RB2 in fantasy football, as he will be this week. Upside could even be RB1, pending success of this team and health of JJ McCarthy. Time will tell, but all the core Vikings' remain must-start.