Fantasy Football Impact: Joe Burrow's Back Injury "Has To Be A Concern" For Week 2

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow was limited to just stretching in practice Wednesday with what is being called back tightness. However, with Burrow's lengthy injury history, this certainly raises red flags. ESPN's Adam Schefter stated that Burrow does expect to play this week; however, this injury "has to be a concern" because it's a back injury and it's Joe Burrow.

"It's back tightness, and it's Joe Burrow."



Adam Schefter with an update on Joe Burrow ahead of the Bengals vs. Texans matchup 🏈 pic.twitter.com/70K1F3W1qV — ESPN (@espn) September 17, 2026

If Burrow does end up missing this game or is forced out of the game, Joe Flacco would step in as the starter. While Flacco is a significant downgrade for the Bengals' chances of winning, he has proven that he is more than capable of sustaining the Bengals' fantasy weapons.

Fantasy Impact

QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

This potential injury makes Burrow a much riskier start this week in an already tough road matchup against the Houston Texans. Even assuming he starts the game, we would be concerned all day about him finishing the game. Burrow getting the start and then being forced out early is the worst-case scenario.

More than likely, you are still going to start Burrow this week, and rightfully so. However, it could be a much more stressful day than you were hoping for.

WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Despite a rough Week 1, in which he totaled just 12 yards on two catches, we have no concerns for Chase with or without Burrow. As a matter of fact, if Burrow were to go down, it could just lead to more passing from the Bengals. Joe Flacco has proven that he is more than willing to hyper-target his top guy. We also don't have any significant concerns for Tee Higgins either.

RB Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

If Burrow were to miss this game, it could hurt Brown's value. We wouldn't bench him, but you may need to temper your expectations. Brown is an elite option when Burrow plays and just a very good option when he doesn't. As we said with Chase, if Burrow misses this game, it could lead to more passing because the Bengals are more likely to be losing, and also limit their touchdown upside. That could slightly damage Brown's value.



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