Tough Justin Herbert expected to practice after latest Chargers injury update

The Los Angeles Chargers are holding an 8-4 record heading into week 14. They are preparing to host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is recovering from surgery on Monday to stabilize a broken bone in his left hand on Sunday's victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. The injury only caused him to miss 8 snaps while getting x-rays and protective equipment applied in the locker room.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has been careful with his words and optimism with the media. Harbaugh has said that he is optimistic that Herbert can play Monday night.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport provided an update stating the expectation is for Justin Herbert to practice today or tomorrow in preparation for the Eagles. Herbert took part in walkthroughs on Wednesday.





From @GMFB: The latest on QBs dealing with injuries, looking at #Chargers QB Justin Herbert, #Bucs QB Baker Mayfield, and #Vikings QB JJ McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/0aaa2sC4XP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2025

Justin Herbert's toughness and pain tolerance

NFL quarterbacks carry an expectation onto the field. They are supposed to be the toughest guys on the field and Justin Herbert has displayed that throughout his career.

Former hall of fame NFL quarterback Steve Young spoke to the LA Times regarding toughness at the quarterback position. "If your quarterback doesn't have that toughness," Young said, "it slowly starts to erode the locker room."

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and former NFL offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth praised Justin Herbert's toughness on a recent episode of their podcast. They were speaking with edge rusher Kyle Van Noy, who played with Herbert on the Chargers.

"The toughness part is a big part of playing quarterback," Fitzpatrick said. "Justin broke his hand yesterday, he left the game for one series and came back in and now he's getting surgery on his hand."

Fitz & Kyle Van Noy explain how tough Justin Herbert REALLY is after fracturing his hand 💯



"Justin Herbert has the highest ceiling of all QBs." pic.twitter.com/FAq7QJ3e3D — Fitz & Whit (@fitzandwhit) December 3, 2025

"The amount of toughness that he's displayed over the course of his career, "Fitzpatrick added, "we can check that box."

Don't let anyone forget how tough Justin Herbert is.

2 play sequence with broken ribs👀 pic.twitter.com/Lu71UBtMDl — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) December 4, 2025

Former NFL quarterback Rich Gannon, who played with a broken non-throwing hand as well, made an insightful point to the LA Times. Gannon mentioned that Herbert will not be able to receive pain injections in his hand because any numbing effect would prevent him from properly gripping the ball on top of any potential unintended damage.

"You've just got to tough it out, grin and bear it," Gannon said, "let the pain be your guide."

If the doctors don't stop him, Justin Herbert will likely take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles Monday night. Herbert is as tough as they come, if he plays, it will be through the pain.

