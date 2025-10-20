Fantasy Football Impact: Kendre Miller And Four Other Notable Injuries in Week 7
Nearing the midway point of the NFL season in week seven there were several injuries that all hold implications in fantasy football. Here are five of the most notable injuries from week seven.
Kendre Miller
New Orleans Saints RB2, Kendre Miller, was ruled out of Sunday’s week seven bout against the Chicago Bears with a knee injury. He sustained the injury after a run in the first quarter.
Miller in 2025 has had a steady dose of volume throughout the season. In every game this season, he has had at least five carries, and in the Saints’ last three games–excluding the most recent against Carolina–he has had eight or more carries. If Miller is out extending past just this game, Alvin Kamara will see a big boost in his usage, helping make him a definite start play for fantasy owners who have him on their roster.
Bryce Young
Carolina Panthers QB, Bryce Young, against the New York Jets was ruled out after suffering an ankle injury. Prior to being hurt, he was 15-25 for 138 yards and a touchdown. Backup QB for the Carolina Panthers, Andy Dalton, took over and went 4-7 for 60 yards.
Dalton was thrust into a starting role last season, taking over for Young. In five games he started in, he had three games over 200 passing yards, including a 319 passing yard game with three TD passes in his first start. If Young misses extended time, Carolina pass catchers should see no noticeable down tick in their fantasy potential.
Someone fantasy players should keep an eye on as a potential fantasy streamer at the WR spot from the Panthers is Xavier Legette. He had nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown–both his receiving yard and reception totals are season highs. He is currently only rostered by 23.8% of fantasy leagues on ESPN.
Darren Waller
TE1 for the Miami Dolphins, Darren Waller, went out against the Cleveland Browns with a pectoral injury in the second quarter. He was first listed as questionable to return, but was later ruled out. In the contest, Waller did not log a reception or target.
Fantasy owners who have Waller will have to look at another NFL team besides the Dolphins for fantasy production at the position. Julian Hill, the TE2 for Miami, would take over his role, and he has shown throughout his career that he has no fantasy relevance. The most receiving yards he has had in his career was this year against the Los Angeles Chargers, where he had three catches for 31 yards. He also has yet to score a touchdown in the NFL. There are some good waiver wire options to replace Waller in fantasy football Hill is just not one of them.
Jayden Daniels
QB for the Washington Commanders, Jayden Daniels, left week seven’s game against the Dallas Cowboys after suffering a hamstring injury while being sacked in the third quarter. He ended his day 12-22 for 156 yards and a passing touchdown. He also had eight rushes for 35 yards and a rushing touchdown.
Marcus Mariota will take over for Jayden Daniels, and he has shown he can still help provide solid production for the Commanders’ pass catchers. In two starts this season, he has thrown for 363 yards, three TDs, and one interception. It should also be noted that the second leading receiver for the Commanders in both of Mariota’s starts this season was Luke McCaffrey. He is the current WR1 for Washington, with Terry McClaurin and Deebo Samuel missing week seven with injuries.
Dontayvion Wicks
Green Bay Packers WR Dontayvion Wicks suffered an ankle injury against the Arizona Cardinals in the third quarter. He ended up not returning for the remainder of the game. In the contest, he logged one reception for five yards.
If Wicks is out, this could inflate the possibility of rookie WR Mathew Golden having a big game. After logging two games for a combined 16 yards to start the season, Golden has gotten 50 or more receiving yards in every game since then, except for his most recent game against Arizona. Against the Cardinals, he had four receptions for 37 yards. WR Romeo Doubs should also be seen as a more reliable flex play option if Wick remains out. He had six catches for 73 yards against Arizona, which marked his third game in a row with 55 or more receiving yards.