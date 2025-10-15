NFL Mock Trade: Alvin Kamara to Steelers Would Open Door for Kendre Miller
The Pittsburgh Steelers could look to bolster their offense ahead of the trade deadline by targeting one of the NFL’s most versatile playmakers.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, a five-time Pro Bowler and former Offensive Rookie of the Year, has been one of the league’s most productive dual-threat backs since entering the league in 2017. He’s totaled 11,977 yards from scrimmage and 86 touchdowns in 121 career games, ranking second among active running backs in both categories.
Kamara’s efficiency and reliability have long been cornerstones of the Saints’ offense. Still, with New Orleans sitting at 1-5 under first-year head coach Kellen Moore, a trade could reinforce a rebuild. The 30-year-old’s role has gradually diminished this season. He’s averaging 4.7 yards per touch, the lowest mark of his career, while splitting backfield work with third-year rusher Kendre Miller.
For Pittsburgh, a potential move for Kamara would add a proven playmaker. For New Orleans, Miller would see a significant uptick in his usage. The trade could reshape both teams’ backfields and have a ripple effect across the fantasy football landscape.
Fantasy Football Impact
The Saints potential trading of Kamara would open the door for Miller to be the feature back in New Orleans. He projects as a low to mid-tier RB2 in fantasy football, which would make him a near-weekly starter dependent on matchups. Much of Miller’s work would be on early downs, as he’s at his best as a downhill runner. Standing 6-foot, 220 pounds, he would also take on goal-line duties, so he has significant touchdown upside. Sixth-round rookie Devin Neal would likely take on third-down responsibilities, as he’s currently New Orleans’ No. 3 running back on the depth chart. Neal caught at least 20 passes in each of his final three seasons at Kansas despite not being featured heavily in the passing game. Miller is rostered in just 23% of ESPN fantasy leagues, making him an immediate high-priority add. Neal would then be a worthwhile handcuff with upside in the event Miller gets injured.
The Steelers trading for Kamara would complete things in their backfield, at least in fantasy football terms. He would join a running back room that also features Jaylen Warren, Kenneth Gainwell and rookie Kaleb Johnson. Warren and Gainwell are currently dominating the market share. However, adding Kamara could make the backfield a three-way split. Still, with Kamara joining the team, it would likely be him and Warren in an immediate split, with Gainwell logging minimal snaps. Johnson would be the afterthought, which isn’t that crazy given his blunders and inefficiencies to begin his career. Consider Kamara’s fantasy value similar to what it is already this season. He projects as an RB3 with upside in PPR leagues because of his pass-catching ability.
Mock Trade Details:
Steelers Receive: Alvin Kamara
Saints Receive: 2026 Third Round Pick
Why The Steelers Say Yes
Alvin Kamara is a five-time Pro Bowler with 595 career catches in his nine-year career. That mark is the fourth-most in NFL history by a running back. Still, at this point in his career, he would likely be available for a low price. Pittsburgh would likely view Kamara as a rental, but he can still contribute as a dynamic weapon out of the backfield. The Steelers are 4-1 and sit comfortably at the top of the AFC North. This move would further create the notion that they’re all in on winning this year with Aaron Rodgers, while giving him another accomplished, dependable weapon offensively. Pittsburgh is also projected to have three third-round picks in 2026, giving them ammunition to make this deal.
Why The Saints Say Yes
Kamara is 30 years old, and the Saints are off to a 1-5 start in Kellen Moore's first season as head coach. The Saints can further commit to their rebuild by trading away their veteran players and getting younger at the running back position. Kendre Miller, just 23 years old, has been waiting for an opportunity to establish himself as a feature back for three seasons now. The former third-round pick out of TCU is more than capable of taking on an increased role as an early down back. He’s among the most elusive running backs in the NFL this season and simply needs an opportunity. Trading Kamara would give Miller that opportunity. The Saints have also been hiding sixth-round rookie Devin Neal, who has just two carries this season. Neal is Kansas' all-time leading rusher and wrapped up his career by rushing for more than 1,000 yards in three consecutive seasons.
