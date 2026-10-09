Fantasy Football Impact: Kyle Monangai's Toe Injury Pushes D'Andre Swift Back Up The Rankings

After a massive breakout week, Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai has unfortunately been struck by multiple injuries. Not only is he dealing with a thumb injury that popped up early in the week, but it is now being reported that he is also dealing with a turf toe injury that could cost him a week or two.

Bears RB Kyle Monangai is dealing with a turf toe injury, placing uncertainty around his availability over the next 1-2 weeks, per sources, though he’s hoping to play through it and the team/player are still managing the situation.



Monangai ranks seventh with 324 rushing yards. pic.twitter.com/EXj8v2fshO — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 8, 2026

Monangai wants to play through the injury, but it's a tough injury to play through and will almost undoubtedly limit him. This is terrible timing for Monangai, who led the Bears' backfield with 30 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns. This is a situation to monitor, but we don't have high hopes for Week 5.

Fantasy Impact

RB Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

This is tough timing for Monangai, but we are hoping that they give Monangai a week off. Even if he does play, he'll probably be limited, and turf toe injuries are prone to re-injury.

If he does play, he could be on a snap count, be forced out of the game, or make the injury significantly worse. It sucks to lose him for even a week, but it's better than him ending up on injured reserve or tanking your lineup.

RB D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Swift owners were in a bit of a panic after he was benched last week after he fumbled. It looked like there was at least a chance that Monangai was going to be taking over the Bears' backfield. That panic has been slightly alleviated by this news about Monangai.

Because of this turf toe injury, Swift is back up as a top-10 running back in our rankings. He's a great start against the Packers this week, who have struggled mightily against the run. If both backs are active and you have to choose between them, we would start Swift over Monangai this week.

RB Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears

If Monangai does miss time, Johnson could become an interesting streaming option worth a speculative pickup off the waiver wire. This team runs the ball enough that Johnson should be a solid flex option with Monangai sidelined.

However, he is not an option even if Monangai is active but limited. We would advise picking him up, and you can just cut him if Monangai is active.

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