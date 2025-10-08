Fantasy Football Impact: Kyler Murray Misses Wednesday Practice with Foot Injury
As one quarterback returns to his team, another one goes out. It is how it goes across the NFL. The new name added to this list is now Kyler Murray. As of Wednesday, Murray had not practiced and that now raises concern as to his gameday status. If Murray is inactive, Jacoby Brissett will be starting, yet again, for another team. We must consider how to manage your fantasy football roster if Murray is out, and so that is what we will do today.
Fantasy Football Impact
I would not consider Murray to be an "MVP" caliber of a loss, but he is very important to the Cardinals. This team runs a play-action, dual-tight end offense that works quite well. This gameplan really is a big reason as to why Marvin Harrison Jr lacks to meet his upside, but again, it works, so do not fix it. If Murray is out, this will drastically affect the offensive gameplan.
Jacoby Brissett has been around the NFL so of course, he knows how to run an offense on short notice. The Cardinals would be his sixth team after the Patriots, Commanders, Browns, Dolphins, and Colts. I would entrust Brissett to perform well enough in a backup role, but surely not at elite status. This offense definitely will take a hit with Brissett.
If anyone has good news, it may actually be Marvin Harrison Jr. The Cardinals will ask Brissett to run the offense plainly. What that means is that he will hand it off to the running back, run play-action simply to McBride, and abuse the ball-catching ability of Harrison. He could very well see a minor increase in targets and 50/50 ball opportunity. The catch will be that, well, this offense is not as good without Murray and a different look.
Stock Watch:
Jacoby Brissett is not a viable fantasy football option. Murray is barely a top twenty quarterback as it is, and Brissett will not overperform that. Sure, he may pass a bit more, but he will not run like Kyler does. The Colts are also a tougher matchup as one of the early, premier teams in the NFL.
Michael Carter is the starter until Trey Benson returns. I really do not see him having a massive hit one way or another. His workload should remain similar to that of Murray starting. He is startable.
Marvin Harrison Jr has a higher ceiling with a better gunslinger at quarterback. Brissett should air it out and his own demise. This could let Harrison Jr play as if it were recess. They are also 7.5 underdogs, suggesting passing script.
Trey McBride does not get quite the same boost as Harrison Jr as he thrives in the play-action. That being said, he does not take a hit either. As we said, they may pass freely thus opening up all options.
Kyler Murray Misses Wednesday Practice
As Murray misses Wednesday practice, we now have to take caution. Sometimes, it can be easy to read coach-speak. Based on the words today from Jonathan Gannon, I would suspect that Murray is a true 50/50 to play. It will be all about his rehab over the next few days. He strikes me as a player that could linger all the way until Sunday. Murray can run this offense without practicing.