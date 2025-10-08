Omarion Hampton and Brock Bowers Among Key NFL Players on Week 6 Injury Report
Week 5 came and went but, luckily, it did not claim as many injury victims as we have seen in the past. The one major concern that we saw was with Omarion Hampton, who will now be out 4 weeks on the IR. Beyond him, it appears all injuries are minor as we are currently being told. Even though the injury report may be light for now, we all know that it can change in a whim. For that reason, it is important to stay tuned in to our weekly injury report.
QUARTERBACKS
Lamar Jackson
He has been slated to return in Week 8. Optimism has been up in the air that he could play this week, but Jackson is doubtful.
JJ McCarthy
McCarthy is rehabbing well and is slated to return in Week 7, post-bye week.
Brock Purdy
He is questionable to play in Week 6. Mac Jones got banged up last week but will play if need be.
Kyler Murray
He suffered a foot injury in Week 5. If Murray cannot play, it will be Jacoby Brissett.
RUNNING BACKS
Saquon Barkley
The star running back is being limited in practice with soreness. He is not expected to miss any playing time.
Omarion Hampton
His injury is listed as an ankle, but there are lacking reports on the specifics. Hampton will be out 4 weeks as he was placed on the IR. Speculation suggests that he has a bruise or strain, but nothing too major.
Jaylen Warren
His status remains unconfirmed, but speculated probable to play.
Chuba Hubbard
Stay tuned for reports on his game status. Dowdle starts in the meantime.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Darius Slayton
Slayton is going to be out for Thursday Night Football with a hamstring injury. This Giants offense takes another huge hit. Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt get upgrades, as well as Theo Johnson. They are spread very thin.
Terry McLaurin
We must stay tuned in to McLaurin. The team is optimistic that he will play in Week 6, but all will be managed throughout the week. Thursday will be a key day.
Jalen Coker
His 21-day practice window has been opened, but do not expect him back in Week 6.
CeeDee Lamb
He will not yet return in Week 6. The team expects him to be back within two weeks. This raises optimism for Week 7 and probable status of Week 8.
Jauan Jennings
The 49ers had a huge win without Jennings and Pearsall. He is questionable for Week 6.
Ricky Pearsall
Kendrick Bourne really stepped up in Week 5. The team is still optimistic that Pearsall plays in Week 6, but take a 49ers injury report with caution.
Darnell Mooney
He is expected to return in Week 6.
TIGHT ENDS
Brenton Strange
He has been placed on the IR with a quad injury. Strange has been vital to the team rushing success, so this is a big hit to the offense. Hunter Long will be a serviceable replacement in the meantime.
Brock Bowers
He is week-to-week. The team wants him to get back healthy. Stay tuned for more reports.