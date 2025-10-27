Fantasy Football Impact: Lamar Jackson Slated for a Week 9 Return on Thursday Night
The Baltimore Ravens were without Lamar Jackson on Sunday and luckily, they won the game. The Ravens now get back to 2-5 and, surprisingly, are the betting favorites to win the AFC North. They now will turnaround on a short week and play the Dolphins on Thursday Night. Lamar Jackson will be back for this game. With full health, the ceiling the the limit for the multiple time MVP. This is how we rate the Ravens going forward.
Fantasy Football Impact
This does not require a full explanation. We know that Jackson is as good as any player in the National Football League. For that reason, he comes back onto the field with QB1 overall upside. Any given week, he may lead the league in fantasy points scored. By default, this boosts the entire offense.
Derrick Henry is widely unaffected and was unaffected by Jackson being out in the first place. Despite no Jackson, Henry has 193 Yards and 2 Touchdowns over his last two games, providing my point.
Zay Flowers gets a boost. He had not fallen off without Jackson, but Cooper Rush and Tyler Huntley do not have his arm. For that reason, Flowers has a much higher upside. The same here goes for Rashod Bateman and DeAndre Hopkins.
Interestingly enough, Mark Andrews has played great football over his time with Huntley at quarterback. The return to Jackson is not a reduction in value for Andrews, but crazy enough, he may have had a higher ceiling with Huntley. Andrews averages about 63 Yards and 0.45 Touchdowns per Game with Huntley. His ceiling still remains very high with Jackson.
Stock Watch
Lamar Jackson is borderline QB1 in fantasy football with a high floor.
Derrick Henry is unaffected.
Zay Flowers is a WR2 and most a must-start.
Rashod Bateman is a weekly start 'em, sit 'em decision for the Flex spot. Same goes for DeAndre Hopkins.
Mark Andrews is mostly startable, unless you have lucrative depth pieces on your team.
Lamar Jackson is Due Back in Week 9 Thursday Night Football
Jackson has been out since Week 4 with a hamstring injury. He was originally slated to return in Week 8, but that changed late in the week which gave Huntley the eventual start. "Mini-Lamar" luckily was able to guide the Ravens to victory, saving their playoff hopes.
Jackson is widely considered full-health and will be have the green light to go on Thursday. The Ravens will head to Miami where they are favored to win by 7.5 Points. This could be the start of a run back to, and above .500 .